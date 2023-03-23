What is Apex’s new Heatwave game mode?

In Apex Legends, you can participate in various new events and game modes every season. The Sun Squad collection event is coming to Apex, and it will bring various event-themed cosmetics and the new Heatwave game mode. Respawn Entertainment revealed all of the official outfits that are coming to the game, and these include summer-themed swimsuit skins for the legends.

The Sun Squad collection event starts on March 28, 2023. Since it is a collection event, you’ll get to purchase 24 exclusive cosmetic items. That’s not all, though: Unlocking all 24 cosmetics from the Sun Squad collection event will reward you with Ash’s Strongest Link Heirloom. Likewise, the Heatwave game mode will arrive with the collection event, and it will feature all the traditional battle royale rules except for a few hot twists.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Heatwave game mode in Apex.

Apex Legends Heatwave game mode, explained

If you unlock them all before the event ends, you’ll automatically receive Ash’s “Strongest Link” Heirloom 🐀 pic.twitter.com/4zF8enhR9M — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 23, 2023

Heatwave is a new limited-time game mode that will arrive in Apex on March 28, 2023. This game mode will feature the regular trio rules, but you’ll also experience periodical heatwaves happening throughout the match. The heatwaves can deal damage, and the only way to protect yourself is to get indoors or stay hidden under objects.

You will take Heatwave damage if you are caught without cover in the sun. The only way to counter this is to keep sliding to cool down from the Heatwave damage. Heatshields are equipment that you can use to also protect yourself from heat. These Heatshields will be available in this game mode and will have increased size to protect your teammates when caught in the sun. But Heatshields will get destroyed quickly if they are placed outside the ring.

How to play Apex’s new Heatwave game mode

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Heatwave will release next week, and you can plan ahead to formulate different strategies that help your team to survive and excel in this game mode. While the rules remain the same from regular trios, finding cover and holding that position will become key to surviving in this game mode. Keep this in mind while selecting legends for this game mode.

There is another method to protect yourself from the heatwaves, and it is by wearing the new sunglasses. The official trailer showed this item as a part of the care package, and you can use it to diminish the effects of heatwaves. It’s most likely that you’ll face opponents while trying to get these care packages, so be prepared for a fight if you are looking for this new item in the Heatwave game mode.