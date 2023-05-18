When does Apex Legends’ Threat Level event end?

Apex Legends’ newest event, Threat Level, brings its players into a sci-fi world of space-traveling denizens and alien life forms with its cosmetics. The event features plenty of deep purple, shiny gold, and bright neon to complete the futuristic aesthetic of the event as a whole.

Of course, if you’re anything like me, you’re also interested in what an event has to offer beyond just the cosmetics you can pay for. I like buying a cool new skin as much as the next guy, but new limited-time modes and gameplay tweaks are what really get me excited about an Apex event. I’m always looking for the next new twist the devs put into the game.

In that regard, Threat Level has two offerings: Control and TDM-Unshielded. Control is the same as it ever was, but you won’t have to wait for it to come around in the Mixtape rotation. Thanks to a player vote on which mode from the regular Mixtape playlist would reign supreme, Control is going into the slot normally reserved for a new LTM and will be available to play any time during the event. Meanwhile, TDM-Unshielded will temporarily take its place in the Mixtape playlist, a slightly more hardcore version of Team Deathmatch without any body shields, resulting in much faster gameplay.

Apex Legends Threat Level event start and end dates and times

Threat Level is scheduled to run for two weeks, beginning on May 23 and ending on June 6. Both the event launch and close should occur at the normal update time for Respawn, which is usually 12pm CT.

After this event goes away, there’s no guarantee when certain skins or LTMs will return to the game, although Control will definitely return to its place in the Mixtape playlist. Accordingly, players who want to earn themselves some cosmetic rewards or dive into the LTMs on offer should make sure they get their fill before June 6.

