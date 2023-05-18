All skins in Apex Legends Threat Level event

Apex Legends’ first event of season 17 is nearly here with Threat Level officially launching on May 23. The new event will feature Control’s supremacy as the community’s favorite LTM in the Mixtape playlist as voted on by players, TDM-Unshielded for the hardcore deathmatch players, and of course, skins.

The cosmetics for this event blast the characters of the Apex universe into outer space, with purple and gold colorways highlighted by neon accents. There’s even some green skin involved for a couple of legends, transforming them into alien lifeforms.

While a lot of these skins will look familiar to longtime Apex players as reimagined versions of former event skins and other offerings, the new skins take on a life of their own with some new engraving details in the textures themselves. New players or those who missed out on some of these older skins might be interested in adding these offerings to their collection.

Here are all the skins for characters and weapons to look out for when Threat Level launches into orbit on May 23.

All character and weapon skins in Apex Legends’ Threat Level event

Legendary Fuse + Rampage LMG

Legendary Caustic + Wingman

Legendary Pathfinder + Triple Take

Legendary Ash + Hemlok

Legendary Wraith

Legendary Horizon

Epic Newcastle

Epic Crypto + Spitfire

