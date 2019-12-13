When does Apex Legends’ Holo-Day Bash Collection Event end?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for Apex Legends fans.

Respawn Entertainment, along with popular legend Mirage, introduced the Holo-Day Bash Collection Event during The Game Awards yesterday. The Christmas event will feature new holiday-themed skins for legends and weapons, a festive weapon charm, Pathfinder’s heirloom set, Mirage’s Town Takeover, and the limited-time Winter Express mode.

But fans shouldn’t get too used to jolly fun. The Christmas bash won’t stick around for long.

Apex Legends on Twitter You got bamboozled! Admit it, I totally had you fooled but no hard feelings, ok? That was all so I could get your attention and invite you to my amazing Holo-day Bash! And guess what? It starts…right now! Get in here, my very important party people! #HappyHolodays https://t.co/Njq8pzQCdQ

When does the Holo-Day Bash event end?

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mirage’s Holo-Day Bash Collection Event began yesterday and ends Jan. 7, according to the EA website. Even though players will be sad to see the event leave, its convenient end date allows you to get other important things done—like taking down the Christmas tree.

What new limited-time content debuts with the event?

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Holo-Day Bash event certainly offers plenty of exclusive content to keep players coming back. Fans can complete Event Challenges for new cosmetics, like the Legendary Bundled Up L-Star and Marching Orders G7 Scout skins. Players can also snag Christmas-themed skins for a wide-cast of champions, like Santa Caustic or the Wisecracker Mirage, as well as the candy cane gun charm.

And Pathfinder is the next legend on the list to earn an Heirloom set with his Boxing Gloves complete with LED screens that change every second. To unlock the Heirloom set for free, players need to collect all 24 Holo-Day Bash Collection items first.

The Mirage Voyage also makes its World’s Edge debut. Players can jump onto the Holographic Trickster’s ship, take a dip in the hot tub, or perform your favorite jig on the dance floor. And the Winter Express brings a change to the typical battle royale format with a point-capture mode featuring three teams of three.