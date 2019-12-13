Here are all the new legend skins included in Apex’s Holo-Day Bash Collection event

Respawn Entertainment launched Apex Legends’ Holo-Day Bash Collection event today just in time for the holiday season. From now until Jan. 7, fans of the battle royale can jump in on the fun by playing the game’s new Winter Express game mode and unlocking new Christmas-themed looks for their favorite legends.

A total of 11 new legend skins have hit live servers alongside the event. Players can craft their favorite skins with Legend Tokens or with crafting materials. Epic skins cost 1,000 Legend Tokens or 800 crafting materials, while legendary skins cost 1,800 Legend Tokens or 2,400 crafting material.

As is customary with event-exclusive items, the new cosmetics can also be found in event Apex Packs. Each pack is guaranteed to contain one event item, which has a 50 percent chance of being a legendary item.

All of the holiday-themed skins will enter the vault once the event ends on Jan. 7. Players who collect all 24 event-exclusive cosmetic items before the Holo-Day Bash Collection wraps up will automatically earn Pathfinder’s new Heirloom weapon, a set of blue boxing gloves.

Here are all of the new legend skins players can unlock during Apex’s Holo-Day Bash Collection.

Epic skins

Neon Winter Crypto

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Snow Crystal Lifeline

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Wreath Wraith

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary skins

Stay Frosty Bangalore

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Claustic Caustic

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Hack Frost Crypto

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Shocking Stuffer Wattson

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Joyfinder Pathfinder

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Wisecracker Mirage

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Dasher Octane

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Brudda Bear Gibraltar