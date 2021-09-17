When does Apex Legends’ Evolution event end?

Apex Legends players will eventually have to say goodbye to the game’s latest event.

The Evolution collection event began on Sept. 14, introducing several event-exclusive cosmetics, balance updates, and a Town Takeover from Rampart.

The event features limited-time legendary cosmetics for Wraith, Octane, Pathfinder, Fuse, Bangalore, Rampart, and Lifeline. Players can craft these items from the event shop with 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 crafting metals. Those who unlock all 24 items will automatically receive Rampart’s new Heirloom weapon, her gumball-dispensing wrench.

Related: All skins arriving in Apex’s upcoming event, Evolution

In addition, players can find the Rampart Town Takeover, Big Maude, parked between Lava City and the Geyser. Rampart’s shop will offer custom modded paintball weapons from new Vend-it Machines. Similarly, in the game’s Arenas mode, Rampart is offering modded weapons at special discounts. During Arenas matches, these weapons will replace their base version, making lower tiers of the same weapon unavailable.

Unfortunately for players, however, the festivities won’t last forever. Players will bid farewell to the Evolution event just two weeks after its release date. The event is slated to end on Sept. 28, according to an official announcement on the game’s Twitter account.

🚨Big Maude is open for business 🚨



Update your game and prepare to make a mess—the Evolution Collection Event is now live on all platforms through Sept 28! pic.twitter.com/kleySehBCE — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 14, 2021

With the update for the event came several connection and server issues. These issues have prevented players from fully enjoying the event and its newest additions or completing ranked matches in the days leading up to the end of the ranked split. Respawn Entertainment released a statement yesterday regarding the state of the fixes, saying they could be deployed as late as the beginning of next week, which would leave players with just a week to play the game without connection issues before the event ends.

Related: Respawn ‘ramping up’ Apex’s server capacity to try and fix connectivity issues following Evolution event’s launch

Following the statement, several Apex streamers and pro players asked for an extension to the ranked split to make up for the lost time caused by the server issues. Players could also see Respawn extend the event date, although no official confirmation of this has been given. Respawn has extended an event before, so it’s possible the development team may choose to do so again. Earlier this year, the developer extended the game’s Anniversary collection event by one week, giving players more time to complete its prize track and craft cosmetic items.