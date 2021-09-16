Respawn ‘ramping up’ Apex’s server capacity to try and fix connectivity issues following Evolution event’s launch

We’re not out of the woods yet, Apex Legends fans.

Apex‘s Evolution collection event introduced new content, balance changes, and a ton of server instability. While Respawn has been investigating the issue since Tuesday, Sept. 14, players continue to report connectivity issues. Respawn is “ramping up” server capacity today in an attempt to solve the issue and there are some “scheduled fixes” deploying tomorrow, the company tweeted today.

An update on ongoing issues with @playapex stability:



We're ramping up our server capacity today and have some scheduled fixes for tomorrow. However, we believe some problems will require work through the weekend.



Sincere apologies—we're working as quickly as we can on a fix. — Respawn (@Respawn) September 16, 2021

The increase in server capacity and scheduled fixes should help with player disconnects, which have been leading to unjust AFK penalties and RP losses. But that doesn’t seem to be enough to completely solve the issue. Respawn claims “some problems will require work through the weekend,” so players can expect some level of instability over the next couple of days.

When Patch 10.1 first went live, many players were unable to hop into a lobby. Many were reporting an “unable to connect to EA servers” error, asking players to check their internet connection and try again. With the issue persisting and leading to mid-game disconnects, players may want to avoid climbing the ranked ladder until the servers are stable again.

The Evolution collection event features a Rampart Town Takeover, along with an heirloom for the modder in the form of a gum-dispensing wrench. The legend also received a much-needed buff to her ultimate, allowing her to run around with Sheila and gun down enemies. Players can also expect limited-time cosmetics for Wraith, Octane, Pathfinder, Fuse, Bangalore, Rampart, and Lifeline.