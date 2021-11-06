Respawn revealed the Market-branded skins will be coming to Apex Legends next week, dropping into the game from Nov. 9 until Nov. 23. The skins will be slight redesigns of the Bloodhound, Wraith, Mirage, and Lifeline Market skins revealed earlier this year.

Back in March, the Market collaboration was put on hold as the brand—formerly known as Chinatown Market—faced backlash amid the #StopAsianHate movement. Both Respawn and the youthful streetwear brand expressed empathic support for the movement and postponed the collaboration until the skins could be redesigned and the brand renamed.

For the collection’s launch, the word “Chinatown” has been removed from all of the skins, which now simply read “Market.” Wraith’s “Ringside” skin, Mirage’s “Night Crawler” visual, Lifeline’s “Mic Check” skin, and Bloodhound’s “Sundown Desperado” skin will all be Legendary cosmetics.

Respawn gave fans a look at Mirage’s “Night Crawler” skin in the official announcement, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the collection.

When do Apex Legends’ Market Crossover skins launch?

The collaboration between Market and Respawn will drop in Apex Legends between Nov. 9 and 23. Respawn hasn’t revealed the skins’ availability in the store either, and it’s hard to tell if all skins will be available throughout the entire time window.

Although Respawn hasn’t specified official skin prices yet, Legendary-tier cosmetics usually go for 1,800 Apex Coins. Respawn could also put the new skins for sale alongside bundles offering other types of items and visuals, raising their price but offering more items.

In response to the collaboration’s announcement today, many fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming release, with many commenting “Finally” on Apex Legends‘ Instagram post.