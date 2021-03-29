Respawn ‘holding the launch’ of Chinatown Market skins in Apex Legends following CTM’s decision to rebrand

The skins “will come back with a fresh look” after the clothing line has settled on a new name.

Apex Legends fans who wanted to get their hands on the Chinatown Market skins will have to wait a bit longer for the cosmetics. Respawn is “holding the launch” of in-game CTM skins in respect of the clothing company’s decision to rebrand, the developer announced today.

The cosmetics were teased over Apex's social media channels since last week and were scheduled to debut tomorrow. But now, the visuals “will come back with a fresh look after the rebrand,” according to Respawn.

In support of our friends at @ChinatownMarket's decision to rebrand, we're holding the launch of in-game CTM-branded skins in @playapex tomorrow.



The skins will come back with a fresh look after the rebrand.



For more on CTM's decision:https://t.co/s2cpiGUVF8 — Respawn (@Respawn) March 29, 2021

Respawn revealed two of the upcoming skins, one for Bloodhound and another for Lifeline. The Sundown Desperado cosmetic would give the Technologic Tracker a cowboy hat, while Lifeline's Mic Check look would dress her in overalls and streetwear. Both visuals showcased the Chinatown Market logo. In addition, data miner Shrugtal uncovered two more skins set to debut tomorrow, one for Mirage and another for Wraith.

Chinatown Market's decision to rebrand comes weeks after the Atlanta spa shootings where a gunman took the lives of eight victims—six of whom were women of Asian descent. “The Asian American community is rightfully demanding all of us think and act more honestly,” the company's statement reads. “Our name was inspired by the shops, people, and vibrance of Canal Street and Chinatown in New York but it's not our name to use.”

The company will reveal its new name “in the coming months.” In addition, "all proceeds from existing products" will go toward non-profits working with the AAPI community.

Based on the wording of Respawn's tweet, it's unclear how much the cosmetics will change ahead of their launch. These items will only see an official release after the clothing line concludes its rebrand.

