TSM to host Apex Legends tournament on May 17

Apex Legends fans have a lot to look forward to next week. Not only will the battle royale kick off its fifth season, but renowned esports organization TSM will host its own tournament to celebrate the season’s arrival on live servers.

Named the TSM Invitational: Apex Legends, the tournament will take place on May 17, just five days after the release of Apex’s fifth season.

When the tournament kicks off, a total of 20 teams will face off against one another for $25,000. The participants have yet to be announced, although fans will likely get more information on which content creators will appear in the tournament as its start date approaches.

Apex’s fifth season, Fortune’s Favor, drops on May 12 and will introduce a slew of new changes, including a new playable character named Loba and several change-ups to Kings Canyon. When the season arrives on live servers, Skull Town will be destroyed and multiple new areas will be added to the battle royale’s original map. Players competing in the TSM Invitational: Apex Legends will have only a few days to adjust to these changes before putting their skills to the test during the tournament.

Fans can catch the action live on May 17 when games begin at 3pm CT.