Team Liquid didn’t qualify for the ALGS Major because two players crashed

Crashing to the desktop can be infuriating in casual games, but it can be the difference between success and defeat in a competitive scenario.

Two of Team Liquid’s players crashed during the final game of the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Qualifiers this weekend. As a result, the team failed to qualify for the upcoming Majors, but the players feel they could have advanced to the next stage if their games hadn’t crashed.

“We fail in qualifying for the Major,” Lucas “Mendo” Håkansson tweeted. “We got extremely unlucky with circles but even in a winnable situation BOTH of my teammates crashed.”

“We might have still qualified despite the crashes,” he said on a different tweet. “Seventeen kills win on third game. We’ve never played the game that intently and that good before.”

On the eve of the qualifiers, Mendo shared his concerns about crashing. “Wish we could go into the qualifier with confidence for tomorrow, but we’ve had a crash every single game except for one today,” he tweeted.

Liquid’s Justin “Kellar” Kellar showed concerns about crashes having an impact on the tournament. “I’m scared to play in the ALGS with all these crashes happening to everyone,” he tweeted last Friday. According to him, he was also the first player to crash in the official custom lobby. Kevin “Wonderfuls” Nguyen also reported several crashes in the days leading up to the competition.

The crashes in the last match weren’t the only problem facing the team in the ALGS. The first game was also marred by a crash, and intense server lag harmed the team’s performance in the second game.

Apex has struggled with crashes and performance issues since its launch. The game was excessively troublesome with performance issues, freezes, and crashing to desktop, sometimes triggered by events as simple as zooming in on a sniper scope. Respawn pushed several hotfixes for the game over the past year but hasn’t been able to effectively rid the game of error codes such as the infamous “code:leaf” and a myriad of number-heavy error codes.

The Apex Legends Global Series was created as an overhaul to Apex Legends’ dwindling esports scene. It consists of four majors which will gather players around the world, and whoever team is strong enough to win the final major will be crowned the Apex Global Series Champions. The finals for the EU and NA qualifiers take place today (Jan. 27), and fans can watch them live on EA’s website.