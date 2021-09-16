How to fix Apex Legends error code leaf

Despite being a problem that first appeared years ago, Apex Legends players are still receiving the error code “leaf” when they try to log in.

The problem has been especially rampant in the days following the release of Patch 10.1, which contained the Evolution event and Rampart’s Big Maude town takeover. When players attempt to enter the game or join a match, they’re often booted back to the title screen with an error message reading “Connection to server timed out (code:leaf).”

Here’s what we know about the cause of this error and what you can do to fix it. (Even if you’re reading this long after the 10.1 update, these same steps still apply if you’re getting the error code “leaf.”)

What causes error code leaf?

Respawn community manager Jayfresh revealed on Reddit in 2019 that error code leaf is caused by a server communication issue. When a player logs into the game, their game client attempts to make a connection with Respawn’s server. In the case of the error, the server doesn’t respond to the client’s request for a connection and the player is given the code leaf.

While Jayfresh assured fans at the time that Respawn was looking into the issue and would keep players updated, it appears as though the problem hasn’t quite been fixed yet. So what can you do about it?

Check your connection

This is the easiest and fastest step: Check your internet connection to make sure it’s stable and active. Google “speed test” and run the ensuing connection test to see how fast your connection is. You can also restart your router and/or PC to try re-establishing the connection.

If your internet connection appears to be functional, try opening another internet-connected game. If that game is able to successfully connect, it’s likely that the issue concerns Apex rather than your home internet connection.

Change your server

If your internet connection is stable but you’re still getting the code, try changing your server location. Access the Data Centers menu on the title screen by pressing tab if you’re on PC or holding down the right analog stick if you’re on console. Choose a different server with low ping and packet loss that’s within your region, then try entering the game again. Connecting to a different server will sometimes fix the issue.

Swap accounts

If you have another account or can borrow one from a friend, try logging out of your own account and swapping to a different one. This means you’ll need to log out of your Origin, Steam, or console account and log into another one, then launch the game again.

If none of these work, it’s likely that the issue isn’t on your end. Respawn’s servers have been having a difficult time due to player load and other issues in the wake of Patch 10.1. And while the dev team is actively looking into the matter, it’s unclear how long it will take them to fix it.