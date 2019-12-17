Respawn revamps esports scene with the 2020 launch of Apex Legends Global Series

EA and Respawn are taking a step forward for the future of Apex Legends’ competitive scene.

The video game developers are expanding their esports program with the Apex Legends Global Series in 2020. The Global Series kicks off on Jan. 25, where PC players from over 60 countries will compete in 12 live events for a total prize purse of $3 million.

“Competition is at the heart of Apex Legends,” Respawn CEO Vince Zampella said. “We expect that esports will play a big role in the future of Apex Legends and it all starts here, with the Apex Legends Global Series. We look forward to seeing who, out of our millions of players, will become true legends of the arena.”

Players will earn Global Series Points based on their performance in online, regional, and global competitions. Participants with the most points will be invited to the four Apex Global Series Majors, where squads can have a chance to win $1 million and the title of Global Series World Champions.

Though this is certainly a huge step for the battle royale, console players will miss out on the fun. It’s unclear if controller players will be allowed to compete on PC. But if previous Apex events are anything to go by, pro controller players like CLG’s Jack “NiceWigg” Martin and Team Reciprocity’s Eric “Snip3down” Wrona will get the opportunity to participate.

Respawn’s announcement comes six days after PUBG Corp. revealed an esports expansion of its own with the PUBG Global Series (PGS). The battle royale will follow a similar format to Respawn’s, with four major events throughout the year that will culminate in the PUBG Global Championship.

Players interested in signing up for the competition, or those eager to read over the Official Rules, can visit the Apex website.