PUBG expands its competitive scene with PUBG Global Series in 2020

Global competitions like Fortnite’s World Cup and the League of Legends World Championship enjoyed immense success in 2019, breaking individual prize and viewership records, respectively. PUBG Corp. is looking to cash in on the action with a four-event worldwide series to expand on its competitive scene.

After a successful 2019 Global Championship, the battle royale is launching the PUBG Global Series (PGS), according to today’s post on the game’s website. The PGS will be split up into four events and culminate in a final PUBG Global Championship (PGC).

Image via PUBG Corp.

“The four PGS events will be hosted in major cities around the world in April, July, October and November, each featuring 32 teams and larger prize pools supplemented with crowdfunding,” PUBG Corp. said. “The final event of 2020 is the PUBG Global Championship, with the first three events all serving as both major live events unto themselves and qualification tournaments for the PGC.”

Regional leagues, like North America’s National PUBG League (NPL), will “transform” into a qualification system that determines which teams enter the PGS. Each of the first three events will also be qualification tournaments that decide who moves on to the coveted Global Championship.

The top four teams from 2019’s Global Championship—T1, OGN Entus Ace, OGN Entus Force, and first-place winners Gen.G—are automatically entered into the introductory PGS: Berlin event in April 2020. Teams will compete for the remaining 28 slots in regional qualifiers starting this February.

PUBG players will be able to contribute to the PGS prize pool by purchasing in-game items, with new cosmetics available for each of the four events.

Further information on regional qualifiers, key dates, and in-game items will be revealed in January.