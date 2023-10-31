One unlucky Apex Legends player falls foul to a clever Ash tactical ability

Truly unfortunate.

Cedric Pabriga
Pathfinder looking down with a sad expression on his monitor.
Image via Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends player fell prey to an unexpected interaction with Ash’s tactical ability, leading to their demise.

On Oct. 31, the unfortunate player posted a replay of what happened in their match on the Apex Legends subreddit.

Quite possibly the worst death I’ve ever had
byu/Karuuhl inapexlegends

Looking closely at the video above, you can see that before they jumped off onto another platform to reunite with their teammates, there was an electricity effect that suddenly popped at the side of their screen. This effect usually pops up when you are snared by Ash’s tactical ability, which is essentially what happened in the clip.

However, the player was already airborne when the snare hit and as such, it tried to pull them back to the ability’s area of effect. By doing so, it actually pulled them straight to a pit under the platform they jumped from, resulting in an instant death by falling.

An eagle-eyed player mentioned that while the snare was happening, the Newcastle player could’ve used their ultimate to break free. While this is a valid suggestion, not a lot of players could’ve prepared themselves for what happened.

When unexpected interactions like this happen, players usually take time to process just what exactly is happening. This, it appears, is what happened to the player.

For now, we can only pay respects to the player.

Author

Cedric Pabriga
A freelance writer who mostly covers VTubers, Smash Ultimate, Genshin Impact, and industry news. He has three years of experience in video games journalism and his bylines can be found on sites such as IGN, IntoTheSpine, and Dot Esports. If he's not working, he's either listening to music or playing another RPG he got his hands on. Either that, or getting lost at a random place.

