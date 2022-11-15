NICKMERCS blasts NA Apex scene for ‘lack of passion’ after ALGS Pro League season launch

The ALGS Pro League season kicked off on Nov. 11 and star Twitch streamer turned Apex Legends professional Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, who plays in an organization-less stack, Tripod, is raring to go.

But while his passion for the game burns brighter than ever, he feels the same can’t be said for the rest of the North American scene due to a lack of interest in scrimming.

“You know what’s weird? Since the pro league began, we scrim less. NA scrims less since the pro league began,” he said during his stream on Nov. 14. “There’s a couple of pros that probably feel like I’m being a bit of a dick, but I don’t understand why they don’t want to fucking practice!”

It doesn’t sit well with him, and he explained why. “It’s three hours!” he yelled. “You’ve got to get on for three hours, and then you can do whatever you want all day and all night. What the fuck, man? Am I bugging or is there a real lack of passion, man? Three hours? That’s too much. I just can’t wrap my head around that.”

NICKMERCS insisted the routine could be as simple as scrimming for three hours, living your life, and then coming back, later on, to look at what needs improvement.

“I don’t know. I just don’t get it. There’s no fucking passion in this NA scene, man.”

NICKMERCS has a long history as a pro player in other games. So, the 31-year-old knows what it takes to succeed at the top, and how important it is to put in the extra work when required.

It’s unclear who he’s referring to specifically.

However, it’s clear that the Twitch star wants other players to step it up.