New Wraith skin drops for Apex players through Prime Gaming

Respawn Entertainment and Amazon are offering a new epic Wraith skin, Devotion skin, and matching banner frame to Prime subscribers and Apex Legends players.

The drop is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers. It includes the new epic Wraith skin Fleur de Lethal, which decks the legend out in blue and maroon clothes with gold flourishes and intricate details. Players will also get the rare Devotion skin Royal Hunter and the rare banner frame Royal Decree, both of which are designed to match and complement Wraith’s skin. Subscribers can go to the Prime Gaming website to activate the drop and receive it in-game.

There's a win out there waiting for us.



Look sharp on your way to victory with the Fleur De Lethal Wraith, Royal Hunter Devotion, and matching banner frame ⚜️ Now available through #PrimeGaming.



🔗:https://t.co/y6RA2v3lwT pic.twitter.com/S144eHgJrZ — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 21, 2022

Prime subscribers are usually granted one free skin per month. Previous Prime-exclusive skins include Rose Gold Loba, Easy Breezy Gibraltar, and Deep Dive Valkyrie. Because these skins are only available to subscribers for a limited time, they often become some of the game’s most hard-to-find skins after their availability period.

Apex is currently running the anime-themed Gaiden event, which celebrates anime both old and new with a variety of new skins, the return of the limited-time mode Armed and Dangerous, and a new prize tracker.

Players are already looking toward season 14, which will start in early August. Last week, Respawn released a new animated clip featuring Seer, prompting fans to clamor for a new map and more lore for the legend in question. Teasers also seem to be pointing toward changes for Kings Canyon, which hasn’t seen an update since season eight.