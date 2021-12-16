Apex fans can unlock Loba’s Rose Gold bundle now with Prime Gaming

What do you get for the girl that has everything?

A new month means it’s time for yet another new Prime Gaming skin in Apex Legends. And what better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a skin for the girl that always seems to have some flashy presents to share?

Loba’s new epic skin—much like a new iPhone, trendy jewelry, or your favorite white shirt that accidentally got thrown into the wash with the dark colors—isn’t pink. It’s “Rose Gold.” It comes replete with plenty of shiny accessories and accents, and in general, looks very much like something Loba would actually wear out to a fancy party she intends to steal something from.

Gold goes so well with a diamond like her 💅



Link your account with #PrimeGaming to unlock Rose Gold Loba, the Glam Defender R-99, and the Breaking Through banner frame.



💎: https://t.co/y6RA2v3lwT pic.twitter.com/SSIc9DNoYy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 16, 2021

The bundle also comes with matching cosmetics: the rare R-99 skin Glam Defender and the Breaking Through banner frame. Both the gun skin and the banner frame feature the pi—uh, rose gold color and bejeweled pattern, with the banner also featuring a crystalline wolf.

It’s Loba. It’s shiny. It’s pink. All of these things make sense together, and much like the vast majority of things Loba acquires, it’s also free—provided you have a Prime Gaming account. Players can unlock the bundle if they navigate to the Apex page on Prime Gaming’s website and link their EA account with their Twitch account on whatever platform they use to play the game. After that, the rewards should appear in the player’s inventory the next time they log into Apex.

If you want to take advantage of a steal this holiday season, the Rose Gold bundle is available for all Prime Gaming members until the next offering in the collaboration.