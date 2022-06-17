How to claim Gibraltar Prime Gaming bundle in Apex Legends

A new Prime Gaming bundle has just been unleashed for the Apex Legends community, this time centering around everyone’s favorite tank, Gibraltar.

Prime Gaming bundles are essentially free content for those who are Amazon Prime members. The bundles are released for a wide variety of games and can be claimed by anyone who’s an Amazon Prime member and has an active Twitch/game-specific account. Apex is one of the longest-running titles associated with the Prime Gaming promotion.

As the summertime hits, EA and Respawn Entertainment have designed a bundle that emphasizes bright colors and summer flowers. Gibraltar, being of Pacific descent, was the perfect choice to show off these designs. But any newcomers to the Prime Gaming world might be confused about how to claim their rewards. Below, those players and anyone who needs a refresher can see exactly how to claim this month’s Prime Gaming bundle for Gibraltar in Apex.

Claiming the Gibraltar Prime Gaming bundle

The steps to claiming the newest Prime Gaming bundle, named the “Gibraltar Easy Breezy Bundle,” are laid out below.

Visit the Apex Legends Prime Gaming webpage.

Press the “Claim Now” button above the Gibraltar Easy Breeze Bundle box.

Link your Amazon Prime account if you have never done so.

Link your EA account by visiting the publisher’s website and signing in.

Click the “Complete Claim” box once both accounts are linked.

You should see the screen that says “Successfully Claimed” if the steps were followed correctly.

With those steps complete, you can now log in to Apex on any system and see your rewards waiting for you. But you need to be signed in to the EA account that you linked with Amazon Prime when you log into Apex. If you’re signed in to the right account, then the three Prime Gaming rewards will show up on-screen when you enter the main lobby. You can then go into your cosmetics tab to equip the rewards or simply view them.

The full rewards of the Gibraltar Easy Breezy Bundle are the following:

Gibraltar Character Skin – “Easy Breezy”

Gibraltar Banner Frame – “Island Legacies”

Triple Take Weapon Skin – “Hibiscus Summer”

There’s no indication as to when the next Prime Gaming bundle for Apex could release but they’re usually spaced out a couple of months apart. So fans shouldn’t expect another bundle until the end of the summer at the earliest.