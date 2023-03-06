New Apex cheat confuses players by creating heavy ammo from nowhere

Cheaters in Apex Legends continue to grow more bold with the influx of new players to Season 16. In the past, servers have been impacted, boosters have run rampant on consoles, and client-side wallhacks have popped up a-plenty.

Now, players have to deal with all aspects of their own Apex gameplay being affected, even including their inventory screens.

SilentHNL, a professional player for Spire Academy, reported the fresh Apex cheat on Twitter, sharing footage from his Twitch stream while in a Ranked game. In a span of thirteen seconds, Silent dropped over 300 rounds of Heavy ammo, without even going into his inventory menu.

There's a new cheat in Apex Legends relating to the forced reload cheat that involves you dropping a stack of 300+ heavy ammo constantly (I did not have heavy in my inventory) - silent, March 4, 2023

The cheat forces players to constantly drop heavy ammo onto the ground, no matter the situation. Normally, a player would have to enter their inventory screen and select the item to drop it, but the bug accomplishes this without any input, even creating heavy ammo when the player has none to drop.

Silent’s footage shows that even while performing other actions, like holding Seer’s tactical ability out, the Season 16 exploit continues to work.

This cheat marks the third malicious hack reported so far this season, though it’s a little less gamebreaking than the others. With those exploits, hackers have learned to control other players’ ability to fight, forcing them to constantly fire their weapons and reload when hitting enemies, making fights completely unwinnable.

New Apex Legends cheat that forces your opponents weapons to reload on hit - gdolphn, February 26, 2023

Martin “gdolphn” Kristensen, a former member of EMEA’s Game of Drones, recorded additional footage of two hacks being used in tandem over the weekend⁠—he was forced to reload and drop both heavy and light ammo during the fight. The video showcases that the cheats are compatible with each other, and can further hinder the gameplay experience on all levels, if not dealt with by Respawn.

Many pros have already voiced their concerns over the current state of ranked following the influx of new hackers and cheaters. Thankfully head of Apex’s security Hideouts flagged that fixes to the reloading exploit later in March late last week.

There is a fix for the force reload exploit already finished and verified to work. Will be released in the coming week. - Conor Ford / Hideouts, March 3, 2023



Currently, there is no statement from Hideouts or Respawn on the status of the ammo dropping or forced firing hack in Apex Season 16 though.