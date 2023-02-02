Apex Legends fans are begging Respawn to ban infamous top-ranked Xbox player

Cheating is a common issue in competitive games, and Apex Legends is no exception. Another cheating scandal has sparked in the community recently when a gaming clip revealed nine players boosting their way up the ladder.

In the video, the Xbox player can be seen playing in Predator. He’s reached top three in the game, and while his team is supposed to kill both last teams, enemies can be seen reviving their teammates near them without triggering any reaction.

Related: A fan-favorite Apex POI might be returning to Worlds Edge in season 16

The team simply let them revive their allies so that all nine players stay alive to the end when they’ll settle this among themselves afterward.

Players have been showing outrage in the thread’s comments, wondering how all those players can still be ranked Predator and play at the highest level despite blatantly cheating. The player was in 10th place on their server’s leaderboard.

Users begged the developer to ban all nine boosting players, but an official response has yet to be made. Still, Respawn Entertainment previously said in an interview with IGN Africa that it intends to crack down on cheaters.

The developer is constantly pushed to develop more ways to detect and ban cheaters, while they always find new methods of coming back and bringing more havoc into the community.

Boosting might be one of the hardest behavior to tackle, however. It’s not easy to differentiate a booster from a genuinely good player in an automatized manner—although it’s quickly recognizable upon manual verification.

It’s unclear if the players shown in the video have been banned since it was shared on social media.