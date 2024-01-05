New ALGS superteam combines champions from 2 regions to take over EMEA

South American fans were heartbroken following EA’s decision to axe the region’s Pro League after ALGS Year 3. However, South America can still support their players thanks to K4SHERA, the ex-Acend pro who announced on Jan. 5 that he has formed a team with former Noctem Esports player KiingZ.

Language barriers are a clear challenge to South American players looking to find a home elsewhere, often limiting their options to playing with Mexican, Spanish, and Portuguese players. However, Brazilian player João “KiingZ” Sobral has still found a new home in Europe.

From left to right, KiingZ, Senzz, and K4SHERA, image via Vamo Querer

K4SHERA and KiingZ will be joined by Marcos “Senzz” Cunha, a Portuguese player and coach who worked with K4SHERA on Acend’s 2022 roster. The two are reuniting to support KiingZ in his new region under the team name “VAMO QUERER.”

In his Jan. 5 announcement, K4SHERA detailed the changes he is embracing for ALGS Year Four. To “shake things up,” he will be playing on a team with two controller players and team communications will be done in his native language, Portuguese, for the first time. In a display of impressive devotion to competitive Apex, he has even created a workspace in his own home for the team to use to maximize their potential.

On paper, K4SHERA’s confidence in the team’s potential is well-placed. His tenure on Acend saw him become a member of one of only two EMEA teams to reach every LAN final in Year Three, and he also achieved the highest EMEA placement on a LAN stage post-COVID. He was offered a Pro League slot for Year Four to reflect these successes.

Having worked with Senzz in the past, the two have existing chemistry. He is a player K4SHERA claims to have wanted by his side “for a long time.” Adding to the team’s synergy is the fact that KiingZ is currently living with K4SHERA. The player is only 20 years old and clearly has the potential to grow in skill and talent.

ALGS fans from around the world will be glad to see such prominent players pouring their hearts into ensuring the South American region lives on in Apex.

According to K4SHERA, both he and KiingZ “made a lot of sacrifices” to make their EMEA/SA powerhouse team a reality. However, he also explained that with their decision to move KiingZ from South America to Europe came with many challenges. Vowing that whether they are signed or not, the team will “make it work,” he also indicated that visas and expenses will be particularly challenging for them to organize on their own. The talented trio are officially looking for an organization to represent as ALGS Year Four kicks off.

Thanks to VAMO QUERER, South America’s Apex Legends legacy lives on. K4SHERA’s confidence is infectious, and the team will be competing when EMEA’s ALGS Split One of Pro League begins on Jan. 21.