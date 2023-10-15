Apex Legends Year 4 Global Series invitations finalized: Which pro teams made the cut?

For some pro teams, the road is long and grueling, as they’ll be fighting off fierce competition to face the best of the best for year four in the Apex Legends Global Series. The invites have been sent, but who are the lucky few that get to skip the qualifiers and head straight into the pro league split one playoffs? Some of these names may surprise you.

On Oct. 14 Zac Conely, ALGS League Ops Manager and pro players took to Twitter to announce their invite to the ALGS split one playoffs for year four. Powerhouses TSM, FURIA, LG, and MST unsurprisingly appear on the invite list. But what new names and rosters are being brought into the fold? New teams with veteran rosters The Dojo, DNO, Already There, and Upper Moon were added to the invite list too.

📨The first wave is out. — Zac Conely / Tab (@TheeTabris) October 14, 2023

The five tournament tiers for the ALGS are as follows: Challenger circuit, qualifiers, pro league, playoff, and championship. The Y3 championship was the most intense and entertaining Apex tournament to date with only a few Apex giants participating. With every year of the ALGS, the bar gets higher.

Officially invited to Year 4 of the ALGS. Can’t wait to lift another trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CzQ9eFrhsl — TSM (@TSM) October 14, 2023

Who would have thought the reigning champions and match-point annihilators TSM would be invited to split one playoffs? Everyone, of course, and while their announcement comes as no surprise, there are other household names we were waiting to hear from. Powerhouses Dark Zero, XSET, and Alliance, alongside Tripods, E8, E6, FNATIC, PVX, JLINGZ, VEXED, Aurora, and many more have not yet divulged whether they’re invited to the split one playoffs.

Other teams confirmed to return to split one playoffs are Realize and Sentinels while Meat Lovers Teq has announced that his team will have to go through qualifiers once again. Stand-out teams who performed incredibly well at the ALGS Y3 championship like BLVKHVND, Dream Fire, and Optic Gaming haven’t announced anything at the time of writing.

Just getting in on the formality. Proud to run it back once more with the boys. Coming back stronger than ever for Y4. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/XsfNKFKiXW — SEN Rkn (@rknhd) October 14, 2023

The most interesting thing about these invites is the sheer number of excellent pro players that are not currently part of a pro team. Big names like sweetdreams, Nafan, Gild, Keshera, and Gnaske, to name a few, are nowhere to be seen, unless a tier one team already invited makes massive roster changes to include them.

The fate of these pro players is unknown, and the answer could lie in Apex veterans needing to play through the qualifiers to reach LAN to see their regular competitors again.

2⃣ — Zac Conely / Tab (@TheeTabris) October 3, 2023

More names will likely follow the first wave of invites, but for now, this is all we know in the ALGS hemisphere for Y4. In a cryptic message from Zac himself on Oct. 4, pro players and fans speculated the meaning being the ominous ‘2’.

Pros suspect a pro league announcement to arrive in two weeks (Oct. 18), while others hope for either the removal of worlds edge or wonder if a 2-2 map rotation is coming into effect. Nothing is confirmed, but if you want to hear more about pro league, Zac is the person to watch on Twitter.

Dot will update this article when the second wave of invites go out.

