FaZe Clan’s merger has big implications for Ninja, TimTheTatMan, and NICKMERCS

We can see a lot of exciting collabs on the horizon.

GameSquare is acquiring FaZe Clan. The deal, sealed on Oct. 20, will see some of the biggest gaming creators—including Ninja, TimTheTatMan, NICKSMERCS, and Apex—produce content under the same banner and possibly come up with unforeseen crossovers for their audiences.

GameSquare is set to acquire all of FaZe’s stocks, which plummeted after the organization went public in 2022. FaZe reportedly had an offer from Enthusiast Gaming as well but it is merging with GameSquare instead, which is backed by majority investor and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

GameSquare was already pouring money into esports and gaming as it also owns Complexity Gaming. The organization is currently home to Ninja and TimTheMatMan on top of esports teams in CS2, Halo, and more.

Together, FaZe and GameSquare will assemble the “top creator network in gaming and esports,” according to a press release. Ninja, TimTheTatMan, Max Holloway, FaZe Banks, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe NICKMERCS, and the rest of the creators in the network accrued over 250 million hours of content watched in 2022.

As they’ll be streaming under the same banner, it’s more than likely we’ll see them interacting with each other in streams and videos at some point and creating unique content for their fans.

The GameSquare-FaZe merge will also see the FaZe founders—Banks, Temperrr, and Apex—lead the organization once again after the transaction is concluded. The companies hope this will make FaZe authentic again.

“I’m confident that with Tommy [Temperrr], Apex and me back in charge of the brand, FaZe Clan will get back to where it was in its peak years,” Banks said.

FaZe became a major player in the gaming ecosystem not because of the performance of its esports teams, but due to its innovative approach to content creation, and the merge will allow FaZe to go back to its roots, at least on paper.

About the author