‘Made for bad players’: ImperialHal argues legends like Conduit don’t belong in Apex

TSM player ImperialHal gave his brutally honest opinion of Apex Legends character Conduit on Jan. 3.

After finishing a game on a stream, he shared his thoughts with the chat and said he was required to play Conduit because she’s strong in the meta despite finding her boring to play. “I don’t want characters that fucking favor noobs,” he said.

Conduit released on Oct. 31. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The player explained Conduit’s abilities have the strength of granting second chances to allies after they make mistakes. “I got peeked and out-aimed, I’m just gonna heal you until you’re back to full health,” ImperialHal said.

Conduit can’t heal, but she can temporarily regenerate the shields of allies, which can be significant when their shield has a high level. Her Ultimate can’t heal either, but it’s a strong area control tool that can save her allies from engaging enemies.

ImperialHal doesn’t see her popularity as a good thing. He said that how she’s designed, Conduit allows allies to pursue bad decisions and be rewarded, such as “running in the open” and getting shot down by covered enemies, rather than simply helping them.

The streamer added that Conduit was the kind of legend he hated to see in the game because they’re “made for bad players,” similar to Valkyrie, which he complained about. “Valk-Gibby-Caustic meta was just absolute d*gshit, probably the worst meta ever in this game,” he said.

Conduit has risen in popularity over the last few months, and it doesn’t look like she’s leaving the meta anytime soon. She’s one of the strongest support legends due to her shield and the large area of her ultimate, as well as her passive that grants a movement speed increase to get closer to allies in danger.