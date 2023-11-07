‘Definitely meta for contests’: Apex players are convinced Conduit will be new comp meta

The Apex Legends Global Series is returning on Jan. 20, 2024, and players are already discussing the possibility of a new comp meta with Conduit as an anchor. Will we finally see a support legend used in competitive Apex Legends since season 16’s class changes?

Players are already theorizing ALGS year four meta compositions on r/CompetitiveApex. Conduit is a strong new legend pick for season 19 ranked, but players such as 100 Thieves caster NiceWigg wonder if she’d be used for comp.

Nicewigg dubbed Conduit “a way better Lifeline” last month. Comparisons were made to Bangalore’s passive and Catalyst’s ultimate, and Wigg even compared Conduit’s playstyle to Overwatch’s Lucio. Players on r/CompetitiveApex agree with NiceWigg’s initial thoughts on Conduit. While her ultimate is described as slow to destroy, it could easily replace Catalyst’s wall since her meta presence was initially used to counter Seer’s ultimate.

Conduit has a lot of positives as a support legend. Her passive appears to be the only downside to her abilities as it is relatively useless in comp due to teams always sticking together. Her strength lies in her tactical ability, which replaces the core Apex mechanic of armor swapping. Redditors believe Conduit will be best used for pro league contests, but also note her effectiveness in edge fighting.

Described by one Redditor as a “good anchor character,” Conduit could replace Fuse if Wattson is taken out of the current meta. Redditors list her usefulness in dealing with third parties, managing meds, controlling space, and holding buildings. If Conduit is “meta right now in scrims,” could she impact the ALGS year four playoffs?

While TSM’s ImperialHal and Reps wish Conduit was part of either assault or skirmisher classes, her presence inside recent scrims has shown a significant impact. Redditor Wyattwat speculated Conduit may be part of the new comp meta due to her participation in scrims when legends like Ballistic and Vantage were dropped relatively quickly after their release with a new season.

Metas have consistently changed since the ALGS year two playoffs. Catalyst countered Seer, Fuse countered Catalyst, and Wattson countered Fuse. A new meta may arrive for the year four ALGS with either a Conduit-Wattson duo or one replacing the other depending on whether the team plays zone or edge.