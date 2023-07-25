How to unlock the Apex Interceptor skin in Apex Legends

The Neon Network event is live on Apex Legends from July 25 to Aug. 8, allowing players to grab a bunch of new cosmetics during the end of season 17 and most notably, to unlock the Apex Interceptor skin.

Prestige skins are among the most prestigious items in Apex because they’re mythic rarity cosmetics with a unique system of evolution. The Interceptor skin was made for Valkyrie and other than her, Bloodhound, Bangalore, Caustic, and Wraith gained Prestige skins before.

Here’s how you can unlock the Valkyrie Prestige skin in Apex.

How to get the Valkyrie Prestige skin in Apex

There are two methods to unlock the Apex Interceptor Prestige skin for Valkyrie in Apex. One of the ways to get it is by securing all 24 items featured in the Neon Network event before it concludes on Aug. 8 with Apex Coins or Crafting Metals. If you do that, you’ll automatically receive the Apex Interceptor skin.

The other way is to wait for the Apex Interceptor Prestige skin to become available after the Neon Network event is over. You’ll be able to buy this cosmetic at the Mythic Shop for Heirloom Shards.

How to level up Valkyrie’s Prestige skin in Apex Legends

Each Prestige skin in Apex has three different three tiers of progression. The first tier of the Valkyrie Prestige skin will be unlocked right after you get the item. But, in order to unlock the remaining two tiers, you’ll have to complete in-game challenges.

Level up from tier one to tier two: Deal 30,000 damage as Valkyrie.

Level up from tier two to tier three: Deal 100,000 damage as Valkyrie.

I know this might be a painful task, especially getting the tier three, but at least you’ll have unlimited time to do it after the Apex Interceptor skin for Valkyrie is obtained.

As soon as you unlock tier three of the Apex Interceptor skin, you’ll also unlock the Mythic Finisher Blade Barrage for Valkyrie. You can swap between each tier of the Prestige skin as much as you want after they’re unlocked.

