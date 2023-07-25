Apex Legends’ final season 17 event, Neon Network, now live with new way to gain free rewards

Apex Legends players got all new ways to shine with the release of the Neon Network event today, now live across all platforms. And if they play their cards right, they’ll be able to get some free rewards as well.

Like most collection events, Neon Network comes with an array of skins and deals in the event store that players can purchase for real money. There’s also the pull of the Apex Interceptor, the latest Prestige skin in the game that turns Valkyrie into something between the valkyries of Norse myth and a Gundam.

The way players get involved in the free reward tracker this time around is a bit different, however. Instead of earning points to advance the tracker by completing daily challenges, the Neon Network reward shop introduces Compute Nodes.

Related: Apex’s new Neon Network collection event brings back in-game lore, adds Valkyrie Prestige skin

Players will have to earn their Compute Nodes in non-ranked battle royale matches. Finding a place to download Compute Nodes is just half the battle; other teams will be on the lookout for these points as well, which will likely result in some tense battles as players try to stay alive long enough to earn their free rewards.

From there, players won’t be required to unlock several small cosmetics that they don’t really want before finally getting the good skin at the end of the prize tracker. Compute Nodes can be used on any item in the reward shop in any order, so save up for those skins right away if you want.

The Neon Network event is the last one of season 17, running right until the scheduled end of the season on Aug. 8. Given that we’re firmly in teaser season (and players can still hop into Kill Code: A Thief’s Bane for some lore-based adventuring), it’s probably a good idea to keep your eyes peeled for any more hints at what’s to come in season 18 during the event.

About the author