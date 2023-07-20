All the skins in Apex’s Neon Network collection event

The Neon Network event will arrive in Apex Legends on July 25, adding an array of new skins for several Apex characters among the 24 cosmetics that can be acquired with Apex Coins or Crafting Metals.

At the moment, however, we only have knowledge of the skins that Respawn Entertainment officially revealed on July 20. These skins include the Apex Interceptor Prestige skin for Valkyrie, which is only obtainable if you unlock the entire Neon Collection before the event ends. Loba is the focus of the latest cinematic and also gained a skin.

While there are seemingly no buffs or nerfs coming during the Neon Network event, it is cool that players at least will have new content to play for. If you’re waiting for buffs, nerfs, and an overhaul to ranked play, you’ll likely have to wait until the launch of season 18 in August.

Without further ado, here are all the skins in Apex’s Neon Network collection that we know thus far.

Apex’s Neon Network skins

Ashe’s Stinger Skin

Ashe’s skin definitely has a futuristic vibe. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Ballistic’s Bionic Brink Skin

Respawn made a white and purple trenchcoat. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Gibraltar’s Bionic Bodyguard Skin

Gibraltar looks badass as ever. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Lifeline’s Haunt+Heal Skin

The pink and green colors fit Lifeline well. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Loba’s Neon Collection skin

Loba’s incoming skin as seen in Apex’ shop.Image via Respawn Entertainment

Valkyrie’s Apex Interceptor Prestige Skin

This is one hell of a special costume. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

