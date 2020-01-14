How to track your Apex Legends stats in-game

Apex Legends is one of the hottest games to date, complete with a wide range of classes, weapons, and cosmetics. But despite it being the go-to battle royale for first-person shooter fanatics, it’s not without its flaws. It lacks a solid stat tracker, falling short to some of its more child-friendly competitors.

There are multiple options for players who want to dive deep into their stats and compete with the best, but few are available in-game. Most are found on third-party websites and can waste unnecessary time.

There are a few stat tracker overlays, however, allowing for players to seamlessly view leaderboards with stats like kills per minute, headshot accuracy, seasonal win stats, and more all with just the click of a button.

The two best options at the moment are Tracker.gg’s customizable OBS overlay and Overwolf’s Game Summary. Both achieve a similar effect, offering neat and tidy Apex analysts. Here’s how to use them to your advantage.

How to use Tracker.gg’s Apex overlay

Tracker.gg is the place for stats. The website tracks stats for all sorts of games, including Apex, Fortnite, and Rainbow Six. It was originally used as an online leaderboard for games without their own integrated option. But now, with its new OBS overlay, it’s a lot better.

The Apex customizable OBS overlay is aimed at streamers, but it still works great for ordinary everyday players. It has simple options, allowing players to move the overlay all over the screen for comfort and ease.

To install Tracker.gg’s overlay, simply register an account on Tracker.gg, link a profile in the options found at the top of the website, then navigate to Stream Overlays. Once there, select Apex, choose a variant, then customize it in any way you please. After that, you should be good to go and ready to use the stat tracker in-game.

If you don’t have an OBS account, follow this link, create an account, and download it. Once it’s installed, find the Tracker.gg Overlay and load up Apex.

How to use Overwolf’s Game Summary

Overwolf has been around for a long time and is one of the most popular gaming overlays available. It’s simple to use and only really requires a download or two. Once you have the bare bones software, you can then add useful extensions.

The best option for Apex stats on Overwolf is Game Summary. The app tracks your games, offering a wide range of stats. It’s also available in-game, and with the help of a chosen hotkey, it can come in handy on the go.

To download and install the app, click here and follow the simple instructions.