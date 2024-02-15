Category:
How to fix Apex Coins unavailable in Apex Legends

The only time a game will stop you from spending money.
Depending on your platform, there are a few options to fix the coins unavailable error message in Apex Legends.

Apex Coins are used to purchase packs, items in the store, new legends, and season passes. Players earn free Apex Coins in the season pass, but can also purchase the currency as a gift or use it themselves, and there are plenty of eye-catching cosmetic items currently available.

The Apex Legends 2024 Anniversary event marks five years running for the battle royale. Respawn pulled out all the stops by introducing an exclusive event store featuring new legendary skins and previous anniversary bundles. On top of that, there are also exclusive Valentine’s Day skins available to purchase as part of the new season, Breakout. However, when community members pulled out their wallets to add new cosmetics to their rotation, a glitch stopped all purchases.

How to fix Apex Coins unavailable in Apex Legends

There is an option to purchase Apex Coins directly from the Apex Legends menu, but an error has halted players from acquiring them at the moment. If you see an error message saying Apex Coins unavailable, there are a few possible solutions, dependent on your platform of choice.

PlayStation and Xbox

  • Go into the PlayStation or Microsoft store
  • Search Apex Legends
  • Purchase Apex Coins
PlayStation store
Apex Legends in the PlayStation store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

PC

  • Go to C:\Users\yourusername\Saved Games\Respawn\Apex\assets and delete everything there
  • Re-download the game
  • If that didn’t work, try downloading and purchasing Apex Coins directly on Origin

Whichever platform you’re on, there should be a way to get around this frustrating bug.

