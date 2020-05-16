How to find artifact pieces in Apex Legends

Apex Legends fifth season Fortune’s Favor introduced a new Season Quest called “The Broken Ghost,” where almost all the legends come together to help Loba find a rare artifact. Players can find nine artifact pieces over the course of the season in weekly hunts, which are unlocked by finding daily Treasure Packs.

The first step in finding artifact pieces is finding daily Treasure Packs in matches. Players can collect one Treasure Pack per day, which provides various awards such as XP boost, battle pass XP, and crafting metals. The Treasure Packs appear randomly in supply crates scattered around the map, so keep an eye open for the rare item in your next game.

Players can only collect one Treasure Pack every 24 hours, however, so make sure ping Treasure Packs for your teammates if you have already found one. There are 45 Treasure Packs available to collect throughout the season, so take advantage of the valuable items.

Once players collect five Treasure Packs, they will unlock a weekly hunt where they can attempt to retrieve one of the nine artifact pieces. Players must venture into Kings Canyon at Night alone or with a squad to find the artifact piece while fighting off hordes of Prowlers. Escaping with the artifact will progress the Broken Ghost storyline and unlock exclusive items.

The first hunt of the season will be available on May 19, so log in daily to find a Treasure Pack to gain access to the exciting event.