Apex Legends season 5 features daily Treasure Packs for players to collect

Apex Legends fifth season “Fortune’s Favor” introduces a new Season Quest called “The Broken Ghost” which players can participate in every week. The first step of the quest is finding Treasure Packs containing various rewards and allowing players to participate in weekly Hunts to progress the story and learn more about the world and characters in Apex Legends.

Treasure Packs are a new lootable item that can be found in containers around the map in Duos, Trios, limited-time modes, and ranked. Treasure Packs are different from other items as they do not go into your backpack. Players instead receive the items from the Treasure Packs in the lobby after the match.

Players can only collect one Treasure Pack a day, so if you find a second one make sure to let your teammates know.

Treasure Packs contain various rewards such as crafting metals, battle pass XP, and Apex Packs. Players will also unlock a new weekly Hunt event after collecting five Treasure Packs. Weekly Hunts allow players to go into Kings Canyon at Night solo or with a squad to find pieces of the mysterious artifact Loba is trying to find. Players will also earn a new chapter of the story and an exclusive weapon charm for each completed Hunt, so make sure to find a Treasure Pack daily to keep up with the story and events.

Players can find 45 Treasure Packs throughout season five, so make sure to take advantage of the daily rewards the packs provide. Treasure Packs will be available for 25 Apex Coins for any players who fall behind, but they will only be able to catch up to the previous day.

Season five of Apex Legends kicks off on May 12 and the first weekly Hunt will be available on May 19.