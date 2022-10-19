How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends

Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.

Tentatively titled “Broken Moon,” the new map looks like it will combine a barren and rocky lunar landscape with industrial structures. The teaser itself also only shows off one POI, and given the other battle royale maps that have come to Apex, it’s a good bet that other POIs and terrain at different parts of the map will look vastly different.

Teaser for New Apex Map: Broken Moon pic.twitter.com/JlZw3CB5sU — Atlanta Premier (@AtlantaPremier_) October 19, 2022

The teaser is live now for players and they can access it in the game for themselves if they’d like to see it in first person. But there are a couple of steps players will need to complete for the teaser to unlock, and they can be a little bit confusing.

Want to get into A New Home, but unsure how the teaser activates or unlocks? Check out the guide below for all the steps you need to take to see the new map for yourself.

How to unlock the A New Home map teaser in Apex Legends

A New Home will remain locked until players get a Golden Ticket for themselves. You might have heard or seen some people talking about Golden Tickets in the last week but haven’t found them for yourself in the game.

That’s because Golden Tickets can’t be found naturally in the game. Instead, you’ll have to get into a battle royale match of Apex and use the replicator to craft one. Golden Tickets cost 125 crafting materials, which is more than usually spawns in the canisters around replicators. To compensate, try to find a POI that has plenty of loot bins to open as well since loot bins give you five crafting materials for every one you open.

Once you have your crafting materials, craft the Golden Ticket, which will be available until the season ends on Nov. 1. When you’ve finished crafting, the replicator will present you with a Golden Ticket, as well as a fully-kitted weapon. Make sure you pick up the Golden Ticket, which will disappear after about a minute on the replicator.

When you’ve crafted and picked up the Golden Ticket, A New Home should unlock.

How to access the A New Home map teaser in Apex

To actually start the map teaser, you’ll need to go to game modes after you’ve unlocked it. In the top right corner of the game modes tab, you should see a button for A New Home next to the podium icon. Select that button as your game mode, and then ready up.

After readying, the game will load you into the teaser just like it would load you into a normal game of Apex or the Firing Range. You’ll spawn on the Arenas map Encore, where a drop ship is waiting for you. Go to the drop ship, and the teaser will guide you from there.

You don’t have to worry about only getting one look at the teaser, either. Once you’ve unlocked it, you can check out A New Home as many times as you want before the teaser goes away with the beginning of the new season on Nov. 1.