Focus bug accidentally lets Seer totally negate other Apex detection abilities

A bug in Apex Legends is allowing Seer to unintentionally counteract other detection abilities and optics. The issue, which was brought to light by NRG Sven on Twitter on July 11, happens when an enemy legend is scanned by Seer’s tactical ability. It makes them temporarily invisible to the red highlight that appears on things like Bloodhound’s Ultimate or Digital Threat.

This bug is particularly concerning for teams that run Bloodhound or Bangalore. Bloodhound obviously needs its ultimate to thrive, and Bangalore and her teammates need Digital Threats to properly utilize her smoke grenades, so it has the potential to make them useless.

Seer’s Tactical will temporarily prevent Digi Threats, Bloodhound Ult from detecting enemy legends pic.twitter.com/j7FmTj6H4P — NRG Sven (@SvenAPEX) July 12, 2023

It seems like Seer, who is already frustrating players, isn’t the only one capable of doing it, either. Players have also reported that Horizon’s ultimate, Black Hole, seems to have the same effect. Those who are tagged by its scan effect don’t seem to be highlighted by Bloodhound’s ultimate or Digital Threat.

The consensus among players is that the bug appears to be caused by some kind of overlap between the scan from these abilities and the highlight effect from Bloodhound’s Ultimate and Digital Threat. Players can’t use it to make help their allies dodge detection, but they will accidentally do it for others.

this bug also happened horizon ulthttps://t.co/UOiawzKrcd — ぴー (@ptyaaan) July 12, 2023

The extent and impact of this bug are still being explored, but it’s clear it could have a significant impact on gameplay, particularly in competitive matches. With the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs on the horizon, this bug could potentially disrupt strategies and affect the outcome of the matches.

Respawn has not confirmed whether it’s aware of the bug or if a fix is in the works, but given the potential impact it could have on the playoffs, the community hopes and expects that fixing it will be a priority for the team.

In the meantime, players have no choice but to adapt their strategies. Boodhound’s pick rate could tank, and Digital Threats might stop being picked up.

