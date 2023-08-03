Fan-favorite Apex event gets death knell after devs admit it’s ‘beyond’ what they can do

Broken Ghost, a popular Apex Legends event introduced in season five that set players on a quest to find nine pieces of an artifact to unlock rewards and learn lore, won’t ever return after Respawn developers today admitted it’s “beyond” what they are capable of producing.

The devs said the design team don’t actually have the means to reproduce something of the “style and scale” of Broken Ghost moving forward, but they learned a lot from the experience and believe it has helped them come up with different ways to make something that “works better” in terms of storytelling.

In particular, Apex fans can expect some of these to come later this year.

Apex has always strongly emphasized lore and backstory, particularly when it comes to its main characters. The Broken Ghost event embraced that, allowing fans to discover more things about the plot every week for two months straight by competing in hunts. The rewards were enticing, but the narrative is what kept people hooked.

The community loved it, describing it as “one of the best lore events” in the battle royale title’s long history. Some even declared the storytelling in the questlines was better than any of the Apex comic book series.

Players have eagerly awaited its return ever since, but it isn’t happening, so they’ll need to put their faith in the devs and hope other events will be even better.

Recently, Kill Code Part Two did ship. It’s a single-player lore event in season 17 that revolves around Loba making her way through a facility. Feedback so far has been relatively positive, with some players saying it’s left them wanting even more, so it seems like the Apex devs are at least on the right track.

Elsewhere in Apex, Revenant is also getting a massive rework.

