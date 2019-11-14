Data miner leaks potential new Apex Legends character, Conduit

Renown Apex Legends data miner That1MiningGuy has unearthed countless leaks by digging through the battle royale’s files. The latest patch gave him tons of new intel, including another unreleased legend that may make its way into the Outlands.

That1MiningGuy revealed Conduit in a video yesterday, breaking down the Overshield Conductor’s kit. The legend’s abilities seem to be similar to the upcoming “Evolving Armor,” which allegedly increases in strength as you get more kills. Conduit’s kit centers around giving extra armor to allies and taking away the armor of his unsuspecting victims.

Here’s what the Overshield Conductor’s abilities might be.

Passive ability: Capacitance

Conduit’s base health is 50 health and 50 shield, instead of 100 health. Conduit gradually regenerates shield over time.

“I think it can really change up team fights and change up the time to kill,” That1MiningGuy said. “And how people can guess the time to kill sort of reminds me of when Fortified was first introduced… You’re kind of at an advantage with Caustic and Gibraltar for the first time ever, because people would underestimate the TTK which would give you a chance to fight.”

Tactical ability: Arc Flash

This ability deals damage to Conduit’s shields to give targeted allies an overshield.

“I’m thinking that Overshiled is going to be like a separate shield off of your regular bar there… and it’ll give you the ability to kind of last a little bit longer in a fight,” the data miner said.

Ultimate ability: Short Circuit

Conduit channels their shields into a giant arc ball that flies across the battlefield, stealing shields from enemies.

This ultimate is reminiscent of Crypto’s EMP drone, which does AoE shield damage to enemy champions, while also slowing them and destroying traps. But Conduit “stealing” shields from enemies likely indicates that he’d be able to replenish his armor and have more to offer allies.

The data miner leaked Forge on Nov. 6, another character found in the game’s files after the last patch. Forge would be a melee character who jumps into the brawl with his fists out, similar to Overwatch’s Doomfist. These two characters join a previous list of 14 data mined legends potentially in development.

Respawn hasn’t confirmed any of this information and Conduit is likely early on in the development process.