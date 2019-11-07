Data miner potentially unearths new Apex Legends character, Forge

Data miner That1MiningGuy previously discovered a slew of unreleased Apex Legends characters hiding in the battle royale’s files. And now, the Nov. 5 patch added more legends that may potentially join the cast.

The data miner revealed Forge in a video yesterday, highlighting the Augmented Brawler’s kit, which seems to focus around melee attacks. This would bring a new twist to a game that favors range, mobility, and gun play.

Here’s a breakdown of what Forge’s abilities might look like.

Pull Shot

A short-range grapple that pulls enemies into you or can be used to launch yourself in the air.

Ground Slam

Press crouch while airborne to slam into the ground below. This can be used to destroy temporary cover, like doors and loot bins. You don’t need your other abilities to trigger Ground Slam, you can use elevated terrain to trigger it.

K.O. Punch

Jump forward in a direction. Press crouch while airborne to slam into the ground below.

One-Two

Bull-rush in a straight line. If you hit an enemy along the way, press again to do an upper-cut launching you in the air.

On the Ropes

Enhances your melee to do more damage the lower your health is. Dealing melee damage gives you a temporary overshield.

Victory Rush

Killing a player with a melee attack restores your health and gives you a 30 percent speed boost for 10 seconds.

Forge would join Gibraltar and Caustic in benefiting from the Fortified buff, which decreases the amount of damage he takes by 15 percent. This may hint that the legend will be bulkier than some of the others, which fits in with his kit of being a melee brawler.

The addition of a melee character to Apex would be interesting since gun play is a pivotal part of any shooter. Being able to close the gap on opponents and get in their face, while also restoring health and gaining a shield from throwing punches, may counter mobile and elusive legends.

There seems to be an uncanny resemblance between Forge and Overwatch’s Doomfist, who uses a cyber gauntlet to uppercut foes and slam the ground.

This wouldn’t be the first time Blizzard’s shooter was used as inspiration for a potential upcoming character. A previous Apex character named Valk, leaked by data miner The Gaming Merchant, seems to have been inspired by Overwatch’s Pharah because of a jet pack that keeps her hovering above the map.

Respawn hasn’t confirmed any of this information. And at the rate that developers are releasing new characters, Forge likely won’t hit the Outlands for a long time.