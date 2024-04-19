Team Liquid reportedly return to Apex Legends with instant ALGS contenders

In another boost to the pro Apex Legends scene, another big legacy organization looks like they’re returning to ALGS competition: Legacy, the team formerly representing Luminosity, now appears on the ALGS Battlefy page under Team Liquid’s name.

Recommended Videos

The all-Mexican roster of Saul “YanYa” Ocampo Plascencia, Luis Enrique “Neazul” Ramos Suarez, Alexis “Jaguares” Martinez, along with coach Steven “Pistillo” Rojas, have long been one of North America’s strongest teams, so much so that it came as a shock when Luminosity dropped the trio in favor of signing superstar IGL Sweet and a new squad to go with him. Now, Liquid re-enters competitive Apex right where they left off: At the top of the scene, with a legitimate chance to win a LAN at the Split One Playoffs in Los Angeles.

Mexico will once again be represented by a major org. Photo by Joe Brady via EA

Liquid was one of the most consistent rosters in Apex before they left the scene in December 2022, citing a lack of return on investment opportunities as the reason for the exit. The dropped roster eventually moved to XSET.

Now, it appears Liquid is back, if the ALGS Battlefy page is anything to go by. Liquid’s not the only esports org to leave and then return to Apex in recent months, either. Spacestation Gaming in North America and NAVI in EMEA both swept back into ALGS with roster signings this year, a major coup for players and the competitive ecosystem alike.

As a team, the supposed new Liquid squad finished in fifth place at the 2023 ALGS Championship, 12th at the 2023 Split Two Playoffs, and 10th at the same year’s Split One Playoffs. In fact, YanYa and Neazul haven’t failed to qualify for LAN finals since ALGS returned to LAN in 2022, a run now stretching two years of excellence.

Liquid will undoubtedly detail more about their decision to re-enter Apex after giving so lengthy an explanation as to why they left it originally, but for now, only one word will be on the lips of Liquid and Apex fans: Vamos.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more