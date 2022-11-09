Current 10 best Apex Legends players (2022)

As with any competitive title, Apex Legends encourages its players to strive to be the best. Whether that’s the best among their friends, achieving the top spot on the Apex Predator list, or achieving glory on the international stage in the Apex Legends Global Series, Apex is a game for people who like to win and strive for winning.

It’s natural then that people wonder just who the best Apex players out there really are. While there are many popular streamers who are great at the game, how do they stack up against some of the lesser-known players and pros from other regions that might be just as good, if not better?

Luckily for you, we’ve got you covered. Here are the 10 best Apex Legends players from 2022.

The current 10 best players in Apex

HisWattson

Listen, you don’t turn the entire pro scene on its head and usher in a completely new meta almost by yourself and not get a place on this list. FURIA turned heads when they dropped former IGL TeQ in favor of HisWattson, a ranked grinder and content creator who had played in the North American Apex pro scene but hadn’t achieved significant success or victory with his previous teams, right before Last Chance Qualifiers for the ALGS Championship.

The move from FURIA paid almost immediate dividends when the team steamrolled the field in the NA LCQ, before going onto the ALGS Championship and stomping their way to second place with a Seer, Valkyrie, and Fuse/Horizon composition that the field simply couldn’t keep up with. The team went from the LCQ all the way to second place overall, and HisWattson collected tournament MVP honors along the way. While he might not be able to stay out of trouble on Twitter, it’s undeniable that he’s one of the best players in the game right now.

YukaF

You don’t know YukaF? Get familiar.

The pro for Fnatic is known for his combination of mechanical skill in aim and his ability to pull off some of the game’s most difficult movement techniques while under pressure. Many of the game’s pros don’t bother with such flashy movement tech in big moments due to their inherent inconsistencies and how it can throw off aim in a big fight, but that hasn’t stopped Yuka from digging deep into his bag of tricks on the biggest stages.

It’s impossible to say that the style isn’t effective, either. Fnatic took home an impressive fourth-place finish overall at the ALGS Championship, good for a $160,000 prize. YukaF led his team in kills during the finals, and he’ll be a player to watch going forward into 2023, as well.

sweetdreams

NRG has been one of the most dominant forces in Apex over the last two years, and that’s in large part thanks to Sweet. He combines some of North America’s most impressive mechanical skill with some of the best IGL ability in the world.

Another IGL Masterclass ft. @sweetdreamsh1



Notice how he insta-counters Bang smoke with Seer Q and consistently reminds his teammates to avoid LOS from the surrounding teams pic.twitter.com/vZCeAsHUf5 — Apex Esports Info (@ApexEsportsInfo) November 8, 2022

His ability to deliver clear and concise direction to his team even in the middle of a fight, as well as delivering viable Plan Bs for his squad if and when their first plan breaks down, sets him apart from many of the other IGLs in the scene. He’s also become one of the most popular content creators in the scene, often breaking down plays for his chat in a more relaxed setting. If Sweet is leading a team, you better believe they’ve got a good shot at winning.

ImperialHal

Some players come and go, but few have been as consistently successful as ImperialHal over his career in Apex with TSM. Despite significant changes to Apex and various meta shifts over the years, Hal and TSM are still just as dangerous as they were when they were winning LANs in 2019.

Hal and his squad returned to ALGS Pro League play in year three by winning their lobby, erasing any doubt that anyone might have over whether he and his squad are washed. Hal even finished second in kills on the day, swapping from mouse and keyboard to controller part-way through the lobby’s games. Following a win in last season’s Split One Playoffs and top-10 finishes in both major ALGS LAN events, Hal is still clearly on top of the game, no matter what input he’s using.

Genburten

The Aussie controller demon is fresh off of an ALGS Championship victory and still one of the most dangerous players in the game to contend with if you meet him on the battlefield or the firing range. While Genburten was forced to sit out his team’s championship performance in the Split Two Playoffs last year, he returned for the Championship and even led his team in kills during the grand finals of the event.

Of course, finally performing at LAN also gave Genburten the chance to show off to critics that he hasn’t been using a strikepack this whole time. With aim assist flowing through his thumbs and a new region since his team moved to North America, Genburten is always a player to watch out for.

Ftyan

Ftyan captured the hearts of the ALGS Championship crowd in Raleigh when he and his now-former teammate, Lejetta, were forced to compete as a duo throughout the tournament. PULVEREX had a player test positive for Covid, and without a sub available to them, the team had little choice but to make the best of things even at a significant disadvantage.

Instead of wilting, however, Ftyan showed off just what makes him one of the best players in the world, often making fights look like the other team was missing a player, instead of his.

While the duo didn’t end up qualifying for the grand finals, they still finished better than many full squads at the ALGS Championship and became legends in the process. Combine that with a third-place finish at the Split Two Playoffs under the Team Unite banner where Ftyan led his squad in kills, and you can clearly see why we had to give him his due in this list.

Gnaske

Gnaske is one of the most beloved members of the Apex community, but don’t let his continually great vibes lull you into a false sense of security if you even find yourself in a match with him. The IGL is no slouch no matter what competition he finds himself in. He helped lead GMT Esports to a fifth-place finish at the ALGS Championship in July, despite the fact that they had to use a substitute for a substitute, after their initial sub for Max-Strafe tested positive for COVID-19.

Now playing for Pioneers, Gnaske is a force to be reckoned with. The squad took first in their lobby to open up ALGS year three, with Gnaske also leading his team in kills along the way. With shots as sharp as his personality is bright, Gnaske has earned his spot on the list of best Apex players around the world.

Gild

Not many people can say they’ve walked into one of the biggest orgs in Apex and helped improve them as a team. And the list of people that have done that twice in a year is just about one: Gild, who burst onto the scene with Team Liquid before making the move to NRG.

In his first full year of tier-one professional play, Gild went from a promising controller fragger to one of the most feared and consistent players in the world. His performance at the Split Two Playoffs helped Liquid secure a second-place finish in Stockholm, and NRG has looked almost unbeatable since he joined Sweet and Nafen for year three of ALGS. Deadly at close range, Gild is one of the best players in the world at making sure he secures a knockdown on an enemy before he goes down, if not getting two or three for himself before that happens.

Ras

One of the original Apex monsters, Ras is Crazy Raccoon’s talisman and a player that never ceases to amaze with his mechanical skill. And while Crazy Raccoon didn’t have the results that they were looking for in ALGS LANs last season, Ras still proved that he’s one of the best players in the world in the process.

Ras is back in year three of ALGS with a point to prove, as well. He notched 21 kills all by himself in the opening weekend, tied for the kill lead in any region, and grabbed Crazy Raccoon a lobby win. If you’re looking for the best players playing Apex on the planet, you just have to include Ras.