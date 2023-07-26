Crypto needs a rework and Apex players agree these 6 buffs are the best ideas

He could be great, with changes.

Cartoon man standing in front of computers next to a drone in Apex Legends
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Most Legends fall in and out of the Apex Legends meta every update, but some struggle to ever rise into power, and that includes Crypto, who players now say needs a complete rework—including big buffs and quality-of-life changes.

Crypto arrived in Apex in 2019 and has basically stayed as one of the least-played Legends ever since. Right now, he’s got a lowly pick rate of 1.2 percent, according to Apex stats tracking site ApexStatus.

It’s not because he’s a bad character, Apex fans say. Instead, he just needs some significant flaws patched up; and players agree that’s going to take a full rework.

It’s not a unique sentiment either. Many players quickly agreed he could be a great Legend in the modern metagame, if Respawn just treats him right. Players came together and hashed out exactly what they want to see.

The suggestions for a Crypto rework include:

Perhaps the biggest bad news is that Crypto did actually get a rework back in Season 12, but those changes did very little to pick him up off the mat. He still remains one of the least-played Apex characters by quite a mile.

But, maybe, third time’s the charm for Respawn, and judging by how many came out of the woodwork with ideas, there are certainly fans waiting to play him again.

