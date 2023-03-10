The right keybinds will make you faster to react.

There are many parameters that can bring your performance to the next level in Apex Legends.

Graphic settings will help you increase your FPS, especially for low-end PCs that can struggle with the game, and keybinds can make you react faster in fights.

You might not think of changing them when you start playing, but depending on your playstyle, some custom keybinds will suit you better.

It depends on what other games you play, too. Finding keybinds that resemble commands you use in other competitive games can help you switch from one to the other more easily.

Here are the best keybinds in Apex Legends and why they can be chosen.

Best keybinds for Apex Legends

Many professional Apex players choose to leave the default keybinds on in the game. It’s a perfectly viable way to play even at a high level, but you might end up finding something better by tinkering with them.

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down Many pros use this keybind because it’s easier to aim and shoot while moving. It’s also used to perform bunny hops, in the same style as CS:GO players. HisWattson uses this custom keybind.

Forward: Mouse Wheel Up This is used to bunny hop, in the same spirit as the Jump bind set on the opposite scrolling movement. The default key remains W, but this is the alternate button.

Melee: Middle Mouse You likely won’t use melee much, but it can still make the difference when you’re out of ammo, especially at the start of matches. It’s not practical to use the V button in fights, so if you don’t use the Middle Mouse button for something else, Melee can be a solution.

Tactical Ability: E Some players, such as Mendokusaii, bind their ultimate to E. It’s closer to the movement key. Mendokusaii uses F to interact instead of E. Pings can be used on the mouse scroll.

Aim Down Sights (ADS): toggle or hold Toggle is the setting most players use, but hold can also better suit your playstyle. It’s recommended to try both to understand what you’re most comfortable with.

Ping: Middle Mouse Some players bind pings to the middle mouse. It’s a frequent command and you’ll have to use pings in most of your fights. Since you’ll be moving, aiming, and using abilities, finding a faster way to ping can be very useful in the most hectic situations. Aceu uses this keybind.



Generally, you’ll want to bind a command to the Middle Mouse. It’s very close to your mouse hand, so it’ll be practical and free one more key on your keyboard. You can bind up to two commands on it (Up and Down).

If your mouse includes several custom buttons, you can use those for fast actions. They’re often used for actions such as equipping grenades or using health items and abilities.