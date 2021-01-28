Apex’s upcoming golden magazine will automatically reload weapons after 5.5 seconds

Season eight of Apex Legends will introduce a lot of new content for players to enjoy, including a level four gold magazine that reloads itself after a few seconds. And now, Apex players know exactly how long it’ll take for the gold mag’s effect to kick in.

Apex teamed up with content creator Dazs to show off the new 30-30 Repeater Rifle today and how the weapon works. But fans also got their first look at the new gold magazine, which could potentially change the pace of gunfights.

The level four gold mag is compatible with multiple weapons, including the 30-30 Repeater, and automatically reloads itself after 5.5 seconds, according to Dazs. Players must put the weapon away for a few seconds and it'll be reloaded when they pull the gun out again.

This allows players to engage enemies and help their team with their other weapon while the gun with the gold magazine is reloading. A prompt on-screen lets players know when the weapon is ready to go and they can immediately use it when they pull it out.

This should be an excellent addition to Apex and will likely be a popular item when season eight goes live on Feb. 2. It's also a good choice to equip on the 30-30 Repeater since it'll allow players to continually use the new powerful gun.

Fans can also expect the new legend, Fuse, an altered version of Kings Canyon, and a new battle pass when the next season is released.