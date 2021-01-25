Apex Legends’ season 8 to feature a Gold Magazine that can auto-reload weapons

Apex Legends’ season eight is on the way and will feature a surprise addition: Gold Magazines, an accessory that will automatically reload stowed weapons. The description of the season eight gameplay trailer revealed the existence of the upcoming gadget that’s set to premiere when the next season launches on Feb. 2.

There isn't a lot of information about the Gold Magazine available yet, though. The official season eight page doesn't mention the accessory and the only acknowledgment of it so far is in the YouTube description for the gameplay trailer. “Look out for Gold Magazines, capable of automatically reloading holstered weapons,” it reads.

Respawn will likely share more details about the gold mag after the gameplay trailer drops tomorrow, possibly updating the season eight page to encompass it. Based on the scarce information we have about it so far, however, it could be a game-changer—depending on how it works.

The description says it'd automatically reload stowed weapons, but the specifics of its function are still unclear. Weapon magazines are usually based on ammo types (an energy weapon would require an extended energy mag that can't be attached to snipers, for instance). It's unclear what types of weapons could use the new attachment. Players may have to scavenge the arena for a Gold Magazine that matches their ammo type—if it even exists.

The new accessory could be handy in firefights and let players sustain prolonged fire without having to waste time reloading or reposition behind cover to change magazines. It could work similarly to Destiny 2's Auto-Loading Holster weapon perk, which reloads the weapon after a short amount of time has elapsed.

The new accessory could be potentially lethal on a Devotion LMG. It'd negate the weapon's long reload time and allow players to fire a hail of bullets thanks to its magazine size. That doomsday scenario, however, hinges on the Gold Magazine being compatible with the Devotion.

The possibilities for the new magazine also depend on upcoming balancing updates and weapon drop changes when season eight hits. Some weapons could become care package drops while others return to floor loot.

There's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Gold Magazine and its functioning, but Respawn could share more information on it after the gameplay trailer launches at 10am CT tomorrow, Jan. 26.