Apex players have a solution to one of the game’s most under-represented legends

Apex Legends players have come up with a solution to Ash’s underwhelming kit. The buff suggested would change all of her abilities.

In an Aug 6. Reddit thread, a player shared an infographic breaking down the “problems” with Ash’s ability kit and how to fix it.

The suggestion received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, with players agreeing the legend needs some love from the developers to return to the forefront of the game.

Her ultimate Phase Breach would be the focus of the buff. It’s considered “unreliable” due to being sensitive to the environment and challenging to aim, and underpowered because of its short range.

The player suggested Ash’s Ultimate range should be increased from 62 to 80 meters and its cooldown reduced, as well as receive quality-of-life improvements to make it easier to use “in the heat of a battle.”

“I wish they would make the ult targeting where it’s red if you can’t place it,” one played said in response.”So many times I’m trying to ult to roof and it’s just snapping back and forth while I try to figure out the exact pixel I need to place my cursor on.”

Ash’s Tactical Arc Snare would also become a one-hand ability, which means players could use it while handling a weapon.

The Snare’s radius would be reduced as well, but its effect would last longer when cast over 30 meters away to reward high-precision plays. The aim would be to make it more challenging for enemies to dodge the ability.

Her recon passive would also receive several changes. It’s considered weak in ranked games, where there aren’t many deaths to track for the majority of a game, and received an indirect nerf with the addition of class passives. Now, the Recon class can scan the position of all alive players on the map.

The player said the Marked for Death passive should get a rework, but it also could receive a strong buff on who it reveals to be more viable. The player suggested scanning a Death Box revealed both teammates of the killed player and the team who eliminated them.

For now, we can only hope Respawn Entertainment makes changes to the legend. Season 18 is just around the corner, with a release set for Aug .8. A number of balance changes will be introduced, but the developers have yet to mention changes to Ash.

