Respawn won’t rework legends often in Apex, but doesn’t want to be ‘too precious’ with cast

In Apex Legends season 18, Resurrection, the big talking point in the list of additions and updates is Revenant reborn. Along with a new look, Revenant’s abilities have been entirely reworked to better fit his fantasy and rejuvenate his place in the current battle royale meta.

With a rework this deep being an entirely new thing to Apex, the inevitable question arises of whether or not we can expect more legends to undergo a similar treatment in the future. But during a recent press conference, Respawn warned fans not to expect such reworks to become a regular thing. Instead, Revenant’s kit update and new look that he’s set to receive on Aug. 8 are Respawn making good on an “opportunity.”

It was game designer Evan Funnell who talked on the topic, wanting to dissuade any speculation that other classic legends on the cast might soon receive similar changes. “We aren’t going to be committing to reworking legends on a regular basis,” he said when broached on the topic. “For Revenant, we just really had a good opportunity to try and address some major problems with his kit and with his fantasy.”

Those major problems in his kit are made apparent by his pick rate over time. Until the teasers started for Revenant’s rework—prompting many players to pick the legend up and see what was going on with his glitching state—he was consistently sitting at a pick rate of under one percent as recently as season 16.

But Revenant certainly isn’t the only legend languishing at the bottom of the pick rates or struggling to have a presence with their current kit. While Funnell doesn’t want to make any promises, he also didn’t write off the idea that more reworks could come down the line. “We don’t want to be too precious with any of our legends, so if there is something major that needs fixing, we are going to address it,” he said.

Apex players shouldn’t expect to see reworks like this anytime soon then, but depending on how successful Revenant’s re-release is, there may be similar updates to come later down the line. For now, Apex’s focus will undoubtedly remain on entirely new legends and maps instead of retouching the cast beyond more limited balance changes.

Fans can look forward to trying out all of Revenant’s new abilities and donning his new look when Apex Legends season 18, Resurrection, goes live on Tuesday, Aug. 8 across all platforms.

