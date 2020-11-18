Today’s Apex patch addresses several pesky season 7 issues, including battle pass challenges, audio cues, and minigun drone bug

Apex Legends fans will have plenty to be thankful for today.

Respawn deployed a patch that should address several frustrating issues with the battle royale, including bugs, audio tweaks, and battle pass adjustments.

We've just pushed out a patch that addresses the following:



🔸Weekly Challenges have been adjusted back to Season 6 formating

🔸10 Battle Pass levels will be rewarded to all who log in

🔸Rampart's turret on Crypto's drone

🔸Audio adjustments

🔸Misc fixes — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 18, 2020

As Respawn promised last week, the battle pass’ weekly challenges are being changed back to season-six formatting and players will be awarded 10 free levels. The devs already made daily challenges easier to complete in the previous patch.

The annoying audio issues should cease after today’s update. Respawn pushed a hotfix out in September for silenced Devotion and Volt bullets. But players still complained of inconsistent footstep audio cues. And one player discovered last week that the audio from every player healing or shielding on the entire map is constantly present at a low volume.

The hilarious bug that allowed Rampart players to attach Sheila on Crypto’s drone should also be fixed.

The patch should already be live, potentially improving the player experience dramatically.