Apex Legends season 20 perks: All legend upgrades

Season 20 of Apex Legends introduces no new legend, but instead overhauls the entire armor system with new ways to gain Evo level and the introduction of legend upgrades, allowing mid-match customization for all 25 playable characters.

Featured in all battle royale modes, players who level up their Evo shields gain the standard shield health increase, alongside a choice between two perks at Evo levels two and three. These legend perks range from granting new passive traits, giving a second use before cooldown, or greatly changing how an ability functions at the cost of a negative tradeoff.

Players can earn Evo level through more than just combat in season 20, as assisting teammates in reviving and respawning, or interacting with the world through Survey Beacons, Ring Consoles, or the new Evo harvesters all now give points towards the next Evo level, making it easier for squads of all playstyles to gain higher armor levels throughout a match, and unlock these crucial perks for their legends.

Excited to find out what new abilities your main has? We’ve got you covered. Here all all of the legend perks featured in season 20 of Apex Legends.

All season 20 legend perks in Apex Legends

Remember that at Evo levels two and three, players will only be able to select one of the two perks offered for the remainder of the match.

Ash

Track down squads easier, then lock them down. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Murder Machine : After a squad wipe, callout nearby squads

: After a squad wipe, callout nearby squads Persistence: Marked for Death reveals for 60 seconds

Level Three

Lasting Snare: Arc Snare multiple enemies. Greatly increase lifetime.

Arc Snare multiple enemies. Greatly increase lifetime. Twin Snares: +1 Tac charge



Ballistic

Smart Bullet just got a lot more annoying. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Care Package Insight: Can reveal Care Packages

Can reveal Care Packages Ammuvision: See ammo in deathboxes

Level Three

Extra Bullet: +1 Tac charge

+1 Tac charge Lasting Bullet: Smart Bullet duration tripled



Bangalore

Smoke to obscure enemy sights, cover your team, and now even heal them. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Big Bang: See ordinance through walls and deathboxes

See ordinance through walls and deathboxes Ultimate Artillery: -25 percent ultimate cooldown

Level Three

Cover Me: Auto-Ping enemies who trigger passive

Auto-Ping enemies who trigger passive Refuge: Regen HP inside smoke



Bloodhound

Track down enemies even faster, before going in for the kill. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown

Reduced tactical cooldown Hunting Raven: White Ravens charge ultimate

Level Three

Taste of Blood : Gain 25 HP per knocked enemy while in Beast of the Hunt

: Gain 25 HP per knocked enemy while in Beast of the Hunt Full Coverage: Double tactical full-body scan duration



Catalyst

Perks bring Catalyst back to her pre-nerf power. Photo via Electronic Arts

Level Two

Prolific Piercings: +1 max active Piercing Spikes

+1 max active Piercing Spikes Ferro Throw: Increase Piercing Spikes throw range

Level Three

No Show: Increase Dark Veil lifetime

Increase Dark Veil lifetime Long Form: Increase Dark Veil length



Caustic

Spread your battlefield toxins even easier. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Lightweight: Increase tactical throw range

Increase tactical throw range Diffuse: Increased gas area for ultimate

Level Three

Residual Toxins: Extended Nox Vision time

Extended Nox Vision time Breathe It In: Regen HP inside Nox Gas



Conduit

Shield your entire team, or pocket a far-off teammate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level Two

Shield Inclined: See Battery count on deathboxes

See Battery count on deathboxes Access Denied: Increased ultimate mine damage radius

Level Three

Split Charge: +1 tactical charge. -50 percent shield heal duration.

+1 tactical charge. -50 percent shield heal duration. Ranged Healer: +15 percent tactical range



Crypto

Scan for safety, no banners required. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Recovery Protocol: Reduced tactical cooldown

Reduced tactical cooldown Ultimate Upgrade: Reduced ultimate cooldown

Level Three

Wider Network: +50 percent passive and ultimate range

+50 percent passive and ultimate range Satellite Ping: Call out squads in area on Drone deploy



Fuse

Lob explosives and ults without worry for your own health. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Walk it Off: Ignore slow and 50 percent damage from ultimate

Ignore slow and 50 percent damage from ultimate Big Bang: See ordinance through walls and deathboxes

Level Three

Wreckless: -25 percent explosive damage

-25 percent explosive damage Explosive: Speed boost on Knuckle Cluster hit



Gibraltar

Dome Shield revives are more important than ever. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Big Ups: Revive allies to 50 HP

Revive allies to 50 HP Killer Handling: Auto reload shotguns on knocks

Level Three

Baby Bubble: Smaller bubble. Faster cooldown.

Smaller bubble. Faster cooldown. Bubble Bunker: +4 tactical lifetime



Horizon

Get more grenades for a more devastating ultimate. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Big Bang: See ordinance through walls and deathboxes

See ordinance through walls and deathboxes Ammuvision: See ammo in deathboxes

Level Three

Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown

Reduced tactical cooldown Ultimate Upgrade: -14 percent ultimate cooldown



Lifeline

Protect yourself from finishers, or start the fight yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level Two

Quick Response: +20 percent revive speed

+20 percent revive speed Tactical Upgrade: -10 seconds on tactical cooldown

Level Three

Last Stand: Gain a Self-Revive

Gain a Self-Revive Allied Support: Next ultimate is a Supply Drop



Loba

Quantity, or quality of items from your Black Markets? Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Market Expansion: Black Market range increased

Black Market range increased Shopping Spree: Loba can take an extra item from Black Markets

Level Three

Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown

Reduced tactical cooldown High Value: Increase tactical height and range



Mad Maggie

Become the true shotgun warlord. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Crowd Control: +1 tactical charge. -25 percent active duration.

+1 tactical charge. -25 percent active duration. Big Guns: 1.5x depth and width of tactical

Level Three

Killer Handling: Auto reload shotguns on knocks

Auto reload shotguns on knocks Fireball: “A little inspiration from Fusey.” (Wrecking Ball explodes like thermite grenades)



Mirage

And they don’t stop coming, and they don’t stop coming. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Revive Master: Revives allies with HP regen

Revives allies with HP regen More of Me: +1 ultimate decoy. -30 seconds on cooldown.

Level Three

Me Two: +1 tactical charge

+1 tactical charge Bamboozle Bonus: Bamboozles refresh tactical



Newcastle

Fortify your creations while you revive your teammates. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Resilient Support: Mobile Shield gains 250 HP

Mobile Shield gains 250 HP Mobile Support: Increase Mobile Shield speed

Level Three

Revive Master: Revives allies with HP regen

Revives allies with HP regen Stronghold: Increase Castle Wall HP and energized duration



Octane

Move over Horizon, Octane now has aerial control. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Thick Skin: -25 percent Stim damage

-25 percent Stim damage Wreckless: -25 percent explosive damage

Level Three

Aerial Agility: Change directions on double-jump

Change directions on double-jump Mad Hops: +1 ultimate charge



Pathfinder

Zip in, get your pick, zip out. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Forward Scout: Gain access to Survey Beacons

Gain access to Survey Beacons Insider Knowledge: Gain access to Ring Consoles

Level Three

Death Grapple: Reset tactical on a knock

Reset tactical on a knock Zipline Zen: Take less damage on energized Ziplines



Rampart

Meet the new and improved Shiela. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Ultimate Upgrade: -20 percent ultimate cooldown

-20 percent ultimate cooldown Bandolier: Carry extra ammo per stack

Level Three

Running Hot: Improved Shiela handling and spinup time

Improved Shiela handling and spinup time Amped Reloads: Faster reloads with Shield and Amped Cover



Revenant

Pounce on your enemies, one by one. Image via Respawn

Level Two

Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown

Reduced tactical cooldown Murder Machine: After a squad wipe, callout nearby squads

Level Three

Full Send: -20 percent tactical charge time

-20 percent tactical charge time Kill Thrill: Tactical refresh on knock



Seer

A small insight to Seer’s glory days. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Sense from Afar: +25 meter passive and tactical range

+25 meter passive and tactical range Mobile Sense: Faster movement using passive

Level Three

Eyes On Me: +1.5 seconds scan duration

+1.5 seconds scan duration Theatrical Projection: +20 meters ultimate throw range



For those following along closely, if you level up Seer, you can make reverse two of the previous nerfs that sent his pickrate straight into the dirt.

Valkyrie

Valkyrie’s back, and even higher in the skies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level Two

Extra Thrusters: Launch higher with Skyward Dive

Launch higher with Skyward Dive Aerial Expert: Improved Jetpack handling

Level Three

Full Coverage: Missile Swarm widens to 3×5

Missile Swarm widens to 3×5 Fuel Depot: +25 percent Jetpack fuel



Vantage

Directly follow up on your marked targets. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Insider Knowledge: Gain access to Ring Consoles

Gain access to Ring Consoles Ultimate Efficiency: Increase ultimate accelerant charge

Level Three

Echo Assist: Improved tactical double-jump

Improved tactical double-jump Sharpshooter: Refresh tactical on hits with ultimate



Wattson

Get rewarded for smart pylon placement. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Amped Revive: Revive allies to 50 HP

Revive allies to 50 HP Renewable Energy: Ultimate interceptions spawn Arc Stars

Level Three

Power Pylon : Double ultimate HP and capacity

: Double ultimate HP and capacity Full Coverage: Double placement and ultimate accelerant speed



Wraith

Season one Wraith tactical, is that you? Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown

Reduced tactical cooldown Sixth Sense: Passive triggers when squads approach

Level Three