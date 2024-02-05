Apex Legends season 20 perks: All legend upgrades

Season 20 of Apex Legends introduces no new legend, but instead overhauls the entire armor system with new ways to gain Evo level and the introduction of legend upgrades, allowing mid-match customization for all 25 playable characters.
Featured in all battle royale modes, players who level up their Evo shields gain the standard shield health increase, alongside a choice between two perks at Evo levels two and three. These legend perks range from granting new passive traits, giving a second use before cooldown, or greatly changing how an ability functions at the cost of a negative tradeoff.
Players can earn Evo level through more than just combat in season 20, as assisting teammates in reviving and respawning, or interacting with the world through Survey Beacons, Ring Consoles, or the new Evo harvesters all now give points towards the next Evo level, making it easier for squads of all playstyles to gain higher armor levels throughout a match, and unlock these crucial perks for their legends.
Excited to find out what new abilities your main has? We’ve got you covered. Here all all of the legend perks featured in season 20 of Apex Legends.
All season 20 legend perks in Apex Legends
Remember that at Evo levels two and three, players will only be able to select one of the two perks offered for the remainder of the match.
Ash
Level Two
- Murder Machine: After a squad wipe, callout nearby squads
- Persistence: Marked for Death reveals for 60 seconds
Level Three
- Lasting Snare: Arc Snare multiple enemies. Greatly increase lifetime.
- Twin Snares: +1 Tac charge
Ballistic
Level Two
- Care Package Insight: Can reveal Care Packages
- Ammuvision: See ammo in deathboxes
Level Three
- Extra Bullet: +1 Tac charge
- Lasting Bullet: Smart Bullet duration tripled
Bangalore
Level Two
- Big Bang: See ordinance through walls and deathboxes
- Ultimate Artillery: -25 percent ultimate cooldown
Level Three
- Cover Me: Auto-Ping enemies who trigger passive
- Refuge: Regen HP inside smoke
Bloodhound
Level Two
- Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown
- Hunting Raven: White Ravens charge ultimate
Level Three
- Taste of Blood: Gain 25 HP per knocked enemy while in Beast of the Hunt
- Full Coverage: Double tactical full-body scan duration
Catalyst
Level Two
- Prolific Piercings: +1 max active Piercing Spikes
- Ferro Throw: Increase Piercing Spikes throw range
Level Three
- No Show: Increase Dark Veil lifetime
- Long Form: Increase Dark Veil length
Caustic
Level Two
- Lightweight: Increase tactical throw range
- Diffuse: Increased gas area for ultimate
Level Three
- Residual Toxins: Extended Nox Vision time
- Breathe It In: Regen HP inside Nox Gas
Conduit
Level Two
- Shield Inclined: See Battery count on deathboxes
- Access Denied: Increased ultimate mine damage radius
Level Three
- Split Charge: +1 tactical charge. -50 percent shield heal duration.
- Ranged Healer: +15 percent tactical range
Crypto
Level Two
- Recovery Protocol: Reduced tactical cooldown
- Ultimate Upgrade: Reduced ultimate cooldown
Level Three
- Wider Network: +50 percent passive and ultimate range
- Satellite Ping: Call out squads in area on Drone deploy
Fuse
Level Two
- Walk it Off: Ignore slow and 50 percent damage from ultimate
- Big Bang: See ordinance through walls and deathboxes
Level Three
- Wreckless: -25 percent explosive damage
- Explosive: Speed boost on Knuckle Cluster hit
Gibraltar
Level Two
- Big Ups: Revive allies to 50 HP
- Killer Handling: Auto reload shotguns on knocks
Level Three
- Baby Bubble: Smaller bubble. Faster cooldown.
- Bubble Bunker: +4 tactical lifetime
Horizon
Level Two
- Big Bang: See ordinance through walls and deathboxes
- Ammuvision: See ammo in deathboxes
Level Three
- Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown
- Ultimate Upgrade: -14 percent ultimate cooldown
Lifeline
Level Two
- Quick Response: +20 percent revive speed
- Tactical Upgrade: -10 seconds on tactical cooldown
Level Three
- Last Stand: Gain a Self-Revive
- Allied Support: Next ultimate is a Supply Drop
Loba
Level Two
- Market Expansion: Black Market range increased
- Shopping Spree: Loba can take an extra item from Black Markets
Level Three
- Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown
- High Value: Increase tactical height and range
Mad Maggie
Level Two
- Crowd Control: +1 tactical charge. -25 percent active duration.
- Big Guns: 1.5x depth and width of tactical
Level Three
- Killer Handling: Auto reload shotguns on knocks
- Fireball: “A little inspiration from Fusey.” (Wrecking Ball explodes like thermite grenades)
Mirage
Level Two
- Revive Master: Revives allies with HP regen
- More of Me: +1 ultimate decoy. -30 seconds on cooldown.
Level Three
- Me Two: +1 tactical charge
- Bamboozle Bonus: Bamboozles refresh tactical
Newcastle
Level Two
- Resilient Support: Mobile Shield gains 250 HP
- Mobile Support: Increase Mobile Shield speed
Level Three
- Revive Master: Revives allies with HP regen
- Stronghold: Increase Castle Wall HP and energized duration
Octane
Level Two
- Thick Skin: -25 percent Stim damage
- Wreckless: -25 percent explosive damage
Level Three
- Aerial Agility: Change directions on double-jump
- Mad Hops: +1 ultimate charge
Pathfinder
Level Two
- Forward Scout: Gain access to Survey Beacons
- Insider Knowledge: Gain access to Ring Consoles
Level Three
- Death Grapple: Reset tactical on a knock
- Zipline Zen: Take less damage on energized Ziplines
Rampart
Level Two
- Ultimate Upgrade: -20 percent ultimate cooldown
- Bandolier: Carry extra ammo per stack
Level Three
- Running Hot: Improved Shiela handling and spinup time
- Amped Reloads: Faster reloads with Shield and Amped Cover
Revenant
Level Two
- Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown
- Murder Machine: After a squad wipe, callout nearby squads
Level Three
- Full Send: -20 percent tactical charge time
- Kill Thrill: Tactical refresh on knock
Seer
Level Two
- Sense from Afar: +25 meter passive and tactical range
- Mobile Sense: Faster movement using passive
Level Three
- Eyes On Me: +1.5 seconds scan duration
- Theatrical Projection: +20 meters ultimate throw range
For those following along closely, if you level up Seer, you can make reverse two of the previous nerfs that sent his pickrate straight into the dirt.
Valkyrie
Level Two
- Extra Thrusters: Launch higher with Skyward Dive
- Aerial Expert: Improved Jetpack handling
Level Three
- Full Coverage: Missile Swarm widens to 3×5
- Fuel Depot: +25 percent Jetpack fuel
Vantage
Level Two
- Insider Knowledge: Gain access to Ring Consoles
- Ultimate Efficiency: Increase ultimate accelerant charge
Level Three
- Echo Assist: Improved tactical double-jump
- Sharpshooter: Refresh tactical on hits with ultimate
Wattson
Level Two
- Amped Revive: Revive allies to 50 HP
- Renewable Energy: Ultimate interceptions spawn Arc Stars
Level Three
- Power Pylon: Double ultimate HP and capacity
- Full Coverage: Double placement and ultimate accelerant speed
Wraith
Level Two
- Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown
- Sixth Sense: Passive triggers when squads approach
Level Three
- Ultimate Upgrade: Reduced ultimate cooldown
- Quick Shift: Faster tactical wind-up