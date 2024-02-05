Category:
Apex Legends season 20 perks: All legend upgrades

Choose your legend, then their mid-match loadout.
Season 20 of Apex Legends introduces no new legend, but instead overhauls the entire armor system with new ways to gain Evo level and the introduction of legend upgrades, allowing mid-match customization for all 25 playable characters. 

Featured in all battle royale modes, players who level up their Evo shields gain the standard shield health increase, alongside a choice between two perks at Evo levels two and three. These legend perks range from granting new passive traits, giving a second use before cooldown, or greatly changing how an ability functions at the cost of a negative tradeoff.

Players can earn Evo level through more than just combat in season 20, as assisting teammates in reviving and respawning, or interacting with the world through Survey Beacons, Ring Consoles, or the new Evo harvesters all now give points towards the next Evo level, making it easier for squads of all playstyles to gain higher armor levels throughout a match, and unlock these crucial perks for their legends.

Excited to find out what new abilities your main has? We’ve got you covered. Here all all of the legend perks featured in season 20 of Apex Legends.

All season 20 legend perks in Apex Legends

Remember that at Evo levels two and three, players will only be able to select one of the two perks offered for the remainder of the match.

Ash

Ash stands ready to attack at Barometer on Storm Point.
Track down squads easier, then lock them down. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Murder Machine: After a squad wipe, callout nearby squads
  • Persistence: Marked for Death reveals for 60 seconds

Level Three

  • Lasting Snare: Arc Snare multiple enemies. Greatly increase lifetime.
  • Twin Snares: +1 Tac charge

Ballistic

Ballistic aims his Whistler pistol at a downed Ash.
Smart Bullet just got a lot more annoying. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Care Package Insight: Can reveal Care Packages
  • Ammuvision: See ammo in deathboxes

Level Three

  • Extra Bullet: +1 Tac charge
  • Lasting Bullet: Smart Bullet duration tripled

Bangalore

Bangalore performs her default finisher.
Smoke to obscure enemy sights, cover your team, and now even heal them. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Big Bang: See ordinance through walls and deathboxes
  • Ultimate Artillery: -25 percent ultimate cooldown

Level Three

  • Cover Me: Auto-Ping enemies who trigger passive
  • Refuge: Regen HP inside smoke

Bloodhound

Bloodhound aims down the sights of a G7 Scout.
Track down enemies even faster, before going in for the kill. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown
  • Hunting Raven: White Ravens charge ultimate

Level Three

  • Taste of Blood: Gain 25 HP per knocked enemy while in Beast of the Hunt
  • Full Coverage: Double tactical full-body scan duration

Catalyst

Catalyst, a transgender Apex Legends playable character
Perks bring Catalyst back to her pre-nerf power. Photo via Electronic Arts

Level Two

  • Prolific Piercings: +1 max active Piercing Spikes
  • Ferro Throw: Increase Piercing Spikes throw range

Level Three

  • No Show: Increase Dark Veil lifetime
  • Long Form: Increase Dark Veil length

Caustic

Caustic stands unfazed in a cloud of his own gas from his Nox Gas Grenade ultimate.
Spread your battlefield toxins even easier. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Lightweight: Increase tactical throw range
  • Diffuse: Increased gas area for ultimate

Level Three

  • Residual Toxins: Extended Nox Vision time
  • Breathe It In: Regen HP inside Nox Gas

Conduit

Conduit flexes before using her Tactical ability on Storm Point.
Shield your entire team, or pocket a far-off teammate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level Two

  • Shield Inclined: See Battery count on deathboxes
  • Access Denied: Increased ultimate mine damage radius

Level Three

  • Split Charge: +1 tactical charge. -50 percent shield heal duration.
  • Ranged Healer: +15 percent tactical range

Crypto

Crypto aims a P2020 while his drone watches on World's Edge.
Scan for safety, no banners required. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Recovery Protocol: Reduced tactical cooldown
  • Ultimate Upgrade: Reduced ultimate cooldown

Level Three

  • Wider Network: +50 percent passive and ultimate range
  • Satellite Ping: Call out squads in area on Drone deploy

Fuse

Fuse Freedom Fighter skin
Lob explosives and ults without worry for your own health. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Walk it Off: Ignore slow and 50 percent damage from ultimate
  • Big Bang: See ordinance through walls and deathboxes

Level Three

  • Wreckless: -25 percent explosive damage
  • Explosive: Speed boost on Knuckle Cluster hit

Gibraltar

Gibraltar performs a haka in one of his emotes.
Dome Shield revives are more important than ever. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Big Ups: Revive allies to 50 HP
  • Killer Handling: Auto reload shotguns on knocks

Level Three

  • Baby Bubble: Smaller bubble. Faster cooldown.
  • Bubble Bunker: +4 tactical lifetime

Horizon

Horizon looking at her activated Black Hole device, N.E.W.T.
Get more grenades for a more devastating ultimate. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Big Bang: See ordinance through walls and deathboxes
  • Ammuvision: See ammo in deathboxes

Level Three

  • Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown
  • Ultimate Upgrade: -14 percent ultimate cooldown

Lifeline

Lifeline holding the Nemesis weapon in Apex Legends
Protect yourself from finishers, or start the fight yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level Two

  • Quick Response: +20 percent revive speed
  • Tactical Upgrade: -10 seconds on tactical cooldown

Level Three

  • Last Stand: Gain a Self-Revive
  • Allied Support: Next ultimate is a Supply Drop

Loba

Loba stands in front of her Black Market, a transparent diamond-shaped object. She pulls a gun from it.
Quantity, or quality of items from your Black Markets? Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Market Expansion: Black Market range increased
  • Shopping Spree: Loba can take an extra item from Black Markets

Level Three

  • Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown
  • High Value: Increase tactical height and range

Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie rushing towards the camera with an angry look
Become the true shotgun warlord. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Crowd Control: +1 tactical charge. -25 percent active duration.
  • Big Guns: 1.5x depth and width of tactical

Level Three

  • Killer Handling: Auto reload shotguns on knocks
  • Fireball: “A little inspiration from Fusey.” (Wrecking Ball explodes like thermite grenades)

Mirage

Mirage fist bumps a holographic decoy of himself.
And they don’t stop coming, and they don’t stop coming. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Revive Master: Revives allies with HP regen
  • More of Me: +1 ultimate decoy. -30 seconds on cooldown.

Level Three

  • Me Two: +1 tactical charge
  • Bamboozle Bonus: Bamboozles refresh tactical

Newcastle

Newcastle prepares to dive in with his Ultimate ability.
Fortify your creations while you revive your teammates. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Resilient Support: Mobile Shield gains 250 HP
  • Mobile Support: Increase Mobile Shield speed

Level Three

  • Revive Master: Revives allies with HP regen
  • Stronghold: Increase Castle Wall HP and energized duration

Octane

Octane jumps in the skies off of his jump pad.
Move over Horizon, Octane now has aerial control. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Thick Skin: -25 percent Stim damage
  • Wreckless: -25 percent explosive damage

Level Three

  • Aerial Agility: Change directions on double-jump
  • Mad Hops: +1 ultimate charge

Pathfinder

Pathfinder ziplines away from a grenade explosion.
Zip in, get your pick, zip out. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Forward Scout: Gain access to Survey Beacons
  • Insider Knowledge: Gain access to Ring Consoles

Level Three

  • Death Grapple: Reset tactical on a knock
  • Zipline Zen: Take less damage on energized Ziplines

Rampart

Rampart prepares to fire a mounted Shiela.
Meet the new and improved Shiela. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Ultimate Upgrade: -20 percent ultimate cooldown
  • Bandolier: Carry extra ammo per stack

Level Three

  • Running Hot: Improved Shiela handling and spinup time
  • Amped Reloads: Faster reloads with Shield and Amped Cover

Revenant

Revenant Reborn holding Bloodhound up by the throat
Pounce on your enemies, one by one. Image via Respawn

Level Two

  • Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown
  • Murder Machine: After a squad wipe, callout nearby squads

Level Three

  • Full Send: -20 percent tactical charge time
  • Kill Thrill: Tactical refresh on knock

Seer

Seer taunting an enemy in Apex Legends
A small insight to Seer’s glory days. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Sense from Afar: +25 meter passive and tactical range
  • Mobile Sense: Faster movement using passive

Level Three

  • Eyes On Me: +1.5 seconds scan duration
  • Theatrical Projection: +20 meters ultimate throw range

For those following along closely, if you level up Seer, you can make reverse two of the previous nerfs that sent his pickrate straight into the dirt.

Valkyrie

Valkyrie flies with her jet pack, and her eyes glow a bright red, in this Apex Legends screenshot.
Valkyrie’s back, and even higher in the skies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level Two

  • Extra Thrusters: Launch higher with Skyward Dive
  • Aerial Expert: Improved Jetpack handling

Level Three

  • Full Coverage: Missile Swarm widens to 3×5
  • Fuel Depot: +25 percent Jetpack fuel

Vantage

Vantage looks up at Echo, who flies away.
Directly follow up on your marked targets. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Insider Knowledge: Gain access to Ring Consoles
  • Ultimate Efficiency: Increase ultimate accelerant charge

Level Three

  • Echo Assist: Improved tactical double-jump
  • Sharpshooter: Refresh tactical on hits with ultimate

Wattson

Wattson runs with a RE-45 while her Interception Pylon stops grenades from exploding.
Get rewarded for smart pylon placement. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Amped Revive: Revive allies to 50 HP
  • Renewable Energy: Ultimate interceptions spawn Arc Stars

Level Three

  • Power Pylon: Double ultimate HP and capacity
  • Full Coverage: Double placement and ultimate accelerant speed

Wraith

Wraith coming out of her Portal in Apex Legends.
Season one Wraith tactical, is that you? Image via Respawn Entertainment

Level Two

  • Tactical Upgrade: Reduced tactical cooldown
  • Sixth Sense: Passive triggers when squads approach

Level Three

  • Ultimate Upgrade: Reduced ultimate cooldown
  • Quick Shift: Faster tactical wind-up
