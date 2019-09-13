Apex Legends Preseason Invitational: Day one scores and standings

The Apex Legends Preseason Invitational is now underway. Eighty top-tier teams will be competing in Kraków, Poland for a $500,000 prize pool. The three-day competition began today and will run through Sept. 15.

The Invitational is the battle royale’s most lucrative tournament to date, with the first-place team earning a whopping $105,000.

Some of the players and teams competing at this event include FlyQuest’s Bowen “Monsoon” Fuller, who made waves when Michael “shroud” Grzesiek called him the “best player in Apex Legends” after an insane Kraber headshot. TSM—Jordan “Reps” Wolfe, Mac “Albralelie” Kenzie Beckwith, and Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen—will also make another professional appearance after winning the gold medal at the EXP Invitational last month.

The tournament uses a double-elimination format with a winners and losers bracket. All teams start off in the winners bracket for round one. The top 10 teams at the end of three matches move on to the next winners bracket round. The bottom 10 teams will fall to the losers bracket for another three matches.

Eliminations award teams with one point, while finishing first place in a round will grant a team 12 points. Second place gets nine points, third place gets seven, and the points continue to be doled out at smaller increments until 16th to 20th place, who get zero.

Here are day one’s current scores and standings for the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational.

Winners bracket

Round one, Group A

Screengrab via Liquipedia.net

Round one, Group B

Screengrab via Liquipedia.net

Round one, Group C

Screengrab via Liquipedia.net

Round one, Group D

Screengrab via Liquipedia.net

Losers bracket

Round one, Groups A and B

Screengrab via Liquipedia.net

We’ll continue to update the scores and standings as the tournament continues.