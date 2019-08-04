TSM takes gold at the Apex Legends EXP Invitational

Team SoloMid takes the crown at the inaugural Apex Legends EXP Invitational in Minneapolis, holding on to their day one lead after the fierce competition on the second day of the event, and took home $30,000 in prize money.

Consisting of Jordan “Reps” Wolfe, Mac “Albralelie” Kenzie Beckwith and Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen, TSM dominated day one at the event, amassing thirty kills, the second-highest, while maintaining an average of fifth place and earning 62 points to keep them on top.

Apex Legends on Twitter Though it looked for a second like @Sentinels could take it from them, @TSM held strong earning the title of the #EXP Apex Invitational Champions! 🏆 🥇: @TSM 🥈: @TeamReciprocity 🥉: @Sentinels A huge thank you to all our teams for joining us and congrats to our winners!

As teams were focusing on slaughtering each other, with the record being 14 kills, TSM’s was a relatively tame 11. However, the scoring format meant that high placements were awarded more points, and TSM’s focus on consistent top placing rather than all-out aggression paid off.

The second day was a tense affair as they battled to keep their top spot on the table, with Sentinels surging up 11 places to third. Sentinels’ gunning for the top spot faltered at the end, as TSM kept their cool in the final round to place second, securing their championship with a comfortable five points cushion. Despite Sentinels’ ridiculous 89 points day two haul, TSM proved that consistency outweighed explosiveness at the X Games.

Team Reciprocity and Sentinels were the true surprises of the tournament, beating out numerous established teams on their run to second and third place respectively. Team Reciprocity also had one of two controller players at the event, Eric “Snip3down” Wrona, who won a gold medal for Halo 5 at the 2016 Aspen X Games.

Season 2’s new legend, Wattson, dominated the stage along with Wraith and Pathfinder. The combination proved to be the ultimate mix of offense, defense and utility. It was one of the compositions TSM ran to immense success. While teams dipped into the occasional Lifeline, the trio was undoubtedly the first choice for most.

This year’s X Games marked the return of esports after three years of absence, and also proved to be one of the first major offline tournament for Apex Legends, a relative newcomer to the battle royale esports scene. Coming just one week after Fortnite’s massive World Cup, EA and Respawn Entertainment will hope that this is but the start of Apex’s legend in the making.

The next major event for the fledgling esport will be the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational in Krakow, Poland on Sep. 13 to 15.